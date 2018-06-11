Primoris Academy, With Paramus Teammate, Scores at NJ Chem Olympics by

Primoris Academy, a private school in Westwood, New Jersey, opened in 2013. In 2016 it accepted its first high school class. In this short time, it has already become a strong competitor in New Jersey chemistry competitions.

The students said that the competition was intensive but a rewarding experience. The first-time competitors said that it was fun working with their classmates outside of the school and they enjoyed seeing what the students from other schools had done. Returning students said they learned from their experience last year and used that knowledge to improve. They found it exciting to see how the competition changed from last year to this year.

The chemistry team also scored well in the 2018 New Jersey Science League Chemistry II Division. Primoris Academy placed second overall. Clara Kim came in first out of 523 participants. Andrew Markov placed fourth and Minkyu Son placed fourteenth.

