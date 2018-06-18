North Bergen High School Students Awarded Community Service Merit Scholarships by

Wednesday, June 13 2018 @ 12:02 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The students earned the scholarships as part of the hospital’s Community Service Merit Scholarship Program that recognizes and rewards high school seniors from eight local high schools who have demonstrated significant accomplishments in community service while maintaining academic success. The online application process was conducted in February and March. Recommendations were made by high school guidance counselors and scholarship applications were reviewed by a committee of community volunteers.

PHOTO CAPTION

(At center holding certificates) North Bergen High School students Daniel Perez and Lisett Bonilla Guoyonnet are congratulated by (left-to-right) Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Gary Mignone, Director of Public Relations; North Bergen High School’s Allen Pascual, Director of Curriculum & Instruction; George J. Solter, Jr., Ed.D, Superintendent; Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center’s Nikki Mederos, Director of External Affairs; North Bergen High School’s Theresa Rabelo, Director of Student Personnel Services; Jessica Connelly, School Counselor; Stacey Tholen-Perrin, School Counselor; and Paschal H. Tennaro, Principal.

