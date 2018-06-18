NY WATERWAY, OCULUS OFFER SPECIAL FATHER’S DAY SAVINGS FOR MOBILE APP USERS by

Wednesday, June 13 2018 @ 12:04 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Wives, sons and daughters who are still shopping for the perfect Father’s Day gift can unlock exclusive savings when showing the NY Waterway App to participating retailers at The Oculus at Westfield near the Brookfield Place/ Battery Park City terminal from June 15-17. Every Dad will love designer deals, including 50% off Lacoste, 15% off Reiss, 15% off Aldo, and more dollar amount savings and bonus gifts from many popular brands.

For more information on Father’s Day exclusive savings and participating retailers visit https://www.westfield.com/westfieldworldtradecenter/deals/exclusive-offers-for-ny-waterway-riders/103267

Customers can download the free NY Waterway Mobile App, available on Apple and Android phones, for real-time ferry and bus schedules, quick access to ticketing and travel advisories at http://www.nywaterway.com/MobileAppDownloads.aspx

For last-minute shoppers, NY Waterway offers frequent service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City on weekdays from Belford and seven days a week from Port Imperial in Weehawken, 14th Street and Hoboken/NJ Transit in Hoboken, and Harborside and Paulus Hook in Jersey City. New weekend service to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City costs $5 from Harborside and Paulus Hook in Jersey City and $7 from Port Imperial in Weehawken, Hoboken/NJ Transit Terminal and 14th Street in Hoboken. The Brookfield Place/Battery Park City terminal is steps away from The Oculus at Westfield.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit nywaterway.com www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

