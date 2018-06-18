Saint Peter's University Announces Opening of Meadowlands Location by

Wednesday, June 13 2018 @ 03:35 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Jersey City, N.J. – June 1, 2018 – Saint Peter’s University today announced that the University will open “Saint Peter’s University at the Meadowlands,” which is conveniently located at 1280 Wall Street West in Lyndhurst, N.J. This new location will enable Saint Peter’s to expand its adult undergraduate and graduate program offerings in Bergen County.

"The University community is eager to celebrate the official opening of Saint Peter’s University at the Meadowlands as it will bring new program options to the area and will provide individuals who live and work in the region with an opportunity to advance their careers," said Eugene J. Cornacchia, Ph.D., president of Saint Peter's University.

The location will offer graduate programs in business (M.B.A.) and education as well as bachelor completion degrees from the School of Professional and Continuing Studies (SPCS) in a number of fields including nursing and education, among others. Students will be offered the option to transfer credits based on work experience, specialty pricing and access to a number of amenities including a computer lab, library, full-service cafeteria and more as the location is housed in the Bergen County Community College Lyndhurst campus. To learn more or to register, please visit saintpeters.edu/meadowlands.

Saint Peter’s University, inspired by its Jesuit, Catholic identity, commitment to individual attention and grounding in the liberal arts, educates a diverse community of learners in undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional programs to excel intellectually, lead ethically, serve compassionately and promote justice in our ever-changing urban and global environment. To learn more, please visit www.saintpeters.edu.

