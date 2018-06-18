Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, June 18 2018 @ 09:05 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, June 18 2018 @ 09:05 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Saint Peter's University Announces Opening of Meadowlands Location

    Share

Jersey City, N.J. – June 1, 2018 – Saint Peter’s University today announced that the University will open “Saint Peter’s University at the Meadowlands,” which is conveniently located at 1280 Wall Street West in Lyndhurst, N.J. This new location will enable Saint Peter’s to expand its adult undergraduate and graduate program offerings in Bergen County.

"The University community is eager to celebrate the official opening of Saint Peter’s University at the Meadowlands as it will bring new program options to the area and will provide individuals who live and work in the region with an opportunity to advance their careers," said Eugene J. Cornacchia, Ph.D., president of Saint Peter's University.

The location will offer graduate programs in business (M.B.A.) and education as well as bachelor completion degrees from the School of Professional and Continuing Studies (SPCS) in a number of fields including nursing and education, among others. Students will be offered the option to transfer credits based on work experience, specialty pricing and access to a number of amenities including a computer lab, library, full-service cafeteria and more as the location is housed in the Bergen County Community College Lyndhurst campus. To learn more or to register, please visit saintpeters.edu/meadowlands.

Saint Peter’s University, inspired by its Jesuit, Catholic identity, commitment to individual attention and grounding in the liberal arts, educates a diverse community of learners in undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional programs to excel intellectually, lead ethically, serve compassionately and promote justice in our ever-changing urban and global environment. To learn more, please visit www.saintpeters.edu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Saint Peter's University Announces Opening of Meadowlands Location
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost