THE MONTCLARION AT BAY STREET STATION RECEIVES LEED® SILVER CERTIFICATION

Saturday, June 16 2018 @ 07:11 PM EDT

Five-Story Rental Building in Downtown Montclair, N.J.

Recognized for Environmentally-Sensitive Building Practices and Design

MONTCLAIR, NJ, June 14, 2018 – The Montclarion at Bay Street Station, a 40-unit apartment building in downtown Montclair, has been awarded LEED® certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for achievement in green homebuilding and design, its developer Richard Polton announced today.

The LEED rating system, developed by the USGBC, is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

The Montclarion at Bay Street Station boasts an ultra-commuter friendly location steps from New Jersey Transit’s Bay Street train station, which dramatically reduces dependence on automobiles. There’s also New Jersey Transit Busses available right outside the complex. The development team also effectively utilized eco-friendly building materials, systems and practices to create a high-performing, environmentally-sensitive residential project that benefitted the community-at-large.

“The Montclarion at Bay Street Station is an excellent example of green residential development and we couldn’t be prouder of this all-important achievement,” Mr. Polton says. “To be recognized by the USGBC is a testament to the hard work of a dedicated team of experienced professionals working toward the common goal of responsible design, development and improving the environment.

“The LEED Silver certification also means that tenants have very efficient systems, lowering utility bills every month. This makes the Montclarion even more affordable to our renters.”

The Montclarion at Bay Street Station features one- and two-bedroom rental residences, including only seven exclusive top-floor Penthouse apartments with expansive outdoor terraces. The brick and glass building blends perfectly with Montclair’s well-known chic and urban environment. Contemporary, high-end design is extended throughout its interior spaces with a dramatic two-story lobby, bike racks, rooftop patio, exercise room and business center/lounge.

The project also offers ground floor retail space currently occupied by Studio Montclair, a non-profit organization that hosts exhibits of professional and emerging artist. The Montclarion at Bay Street Station follows in the footsteps of The Montclarion, a 56-unit rental building originally built in 1985 and recently upgraded.

The team of professionals that worked on The Montclarion at Bay Street Station included developer Richard Polton, Value Asset Management, Inc. (VAM), its exclusive management and leasing agent and Sionas Architecture, its architect and designer.

“The Montclarion at Bay Street Station sets the bar for sustainable design and building in Essex County and we’re honored to be part of the team,” says Jack Linefsky, Vice President of Property Management for Value Asset Management. “There’s a fast growing segment of renters who recognized the many benefits of a ‘green’ lifestyle and are clamoring to reside in a building that provides an overall cleaner living environment. This was clearly the case at The Montclarion at Bay Street Station which tapped into that demand and completed its leasing program in shorter order.”

The Montclarion at Bay Street Station falls in line with a green initiative implemented by VAM throughout its portfolio of homes. The firm, a full-service division of Clifton, N.J.-based Value Companies, has completed programs at many of its existing communities with an eye towards sustainable living, including retrofitting homes with energy-efficient fixtures, adding solar roof panels and converting community parking garage outdoor lighting to LED.

Value Companies boasts an impressive portfolio of approximately 3,226 multifamily apartments across fifteen communities in New Jersey and New York.

For additional information on The Montclarion at Bay Street Station, please call 973-783-1250 or visit http://www.montclarion-apts.com.

For more information, please contact Andrew Abramson, President and CEO of Value Companies, at its corporate headquarters at 973-473-2800 or visit www.valuecompanies.com

