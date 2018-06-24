Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Sunday, June 24 2018 @ 06:55 PM EDT
Englewood Cliffs Cadillac Premiere Sponsor of Englewood’s Annual Fireworks

Wednesday, June 27th 7pm – 10pm

(Englewood, NJ - June 20, 2018) Englewood Cliffs Cadillac is once again the premier sponsor of the 2018 Independence Day celebration in Englewood. The annual fireworks will take place on Wednesday, June 27th from 7PM – 10PM at Dwight Morrow High School’s front lawn with a rain date of June 28th.

“We are extremely pleased to once again sponsor Englewood’s annual Fireworks and engaging with the community,” said Steve Tancona, General Manager of Englewood Cliffs Cadillac. Englewood Cliffs Cadillac will be on-site at the Fireworks displaying the latest Cadillac automobiles, giving away promotional items and balloons for the kids.

About Englewood Cliffs Cadillac
Englewood Cliffs Cadillac state-of-the-art dealership  will exceed expectations the first time, every time. Co-owned by former New York Giant Super Bowl Champions, Jessie Armstead and Antonio Pierce, and automotive veteran Mike Saporito, the professional sales team is committed to a no-pressure, high-integrity approach to Cadillac ownership experience.  Additionally, Englewood Cliffs Cadillac is the exclusive and preferred GM supplier and service for Empire CLS, the largest limousine and livery company providing travel solutions around the globe. For more information about Englewood Cliffs Cadillac, please visit: www.EnglewoodCliffsCadillac.com or call 855.620.2234
  Englewood Cliffs Cadillac Premiere Sponsor of Englewood's Annual Fireworks
