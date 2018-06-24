Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, June 24 2018 @ 06:55 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, June 24 2018 @ 06:55 PM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) Offers Interest Free, Deferred Payment Financing to Qualified Home Owners

    Share

Hackensack, N.J. -- If you think you can’t afford to renovate parts of your home that need to be improved, think again.  It’s time to get HIP!

With summertime just around the corner, the Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) can help eligible home and condominium owners with extraordinary low-cost financing for needed rehabilitations.  A new roof, windows, doors, sidewalk, driveway, exterior siding, and electrical, plumbing, or heating system replacement are just some of the upgrades that HIP provides.

With respect to financing, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said: “HIP can benefit qualified Bergen County home and condominium owners by providing interest free financing with no fees, no monthly payments, and no pay back until the home is sold or the title is transferred to help with vital upgrades.  The HIP program helps families preserve one of their most valuable assets – their home.” 

Eligibility is based on income, the kind of home, the type of improvements needed, family size, and other related variables.  HIP’s mission is to assist qualified low to moderate income Bergen County home and condominium owners – and communities at large – with upgrades that improve their home, enhance the neighborhood and help maintain property value.

For more information and a HIP pre-application qualification form, please call (201) 336-7210 or email [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) Offers Interest Free, Deferred Payment Financing to Qualified Home Owners
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost