Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) Offers Interest Free, Deferred Payment Financing to Qualified Home Owners by

Thursday, June 21 2018 @ 03:05 PM EDT

Hackensack, N.J. -- If you think you can’t afford to renovate parts of your home that need to be improved, think again. It’s time to get HIP!

With summertime just around the corner, the Bergen County Home Improvement Program (HIP) can help eligible home and condominium owners with extraordinary low-cost financing for needed rehabilitations. A new roof, windows, doors, sidewalk, driveway, exterior siding, and electrical, plumbing, or heating system replacement are just some of the upgrades that HIP provides.

With respect to financing, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco said: “HIP can benefit qualified Bergen County home and condominium owners by providing interest free financing with no fees, no monthly payments, and no pay back until the home is sold or the title is transferred to help with vital upgrades. The HIP program helps families preserve one of their most valuable assets – their home.”

Eligibility is based on income, the kind of home, the type of improvements needed, family size, and other related variables. HIP’s mission is to assist qualified low to moderate income Bergen County home and condominium owners – and communities at large – with upgrades that improve their home, enhance the neighborhood and help maintain property value.

