The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, June 24 2018 @ 06:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, June 24 2018 @ 06:55 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Sweepsof the sofi TM Awards for Best Chocolate of 2018

(Brooklyn, New York)  The Milkboy Swiss Chocolate company surprised the artisan chocolate world as the top chocolate in the world. In a stunning sweep of the Chocolate Category, Milk and White, standout Milkboy made sofi TM  Award history, being the first to win three awards in a single year in a chocolate category.


Milkboy took the trio of honors at the equivalent of the Oscars for specialty food. They will be on hand to show off their trophies at the special sofi TM winners Meet ‘n Greet 1:00pm -3:30pm at the Javits Center in New York City.

The Gold Award was given to Milkboy Swiss Alpine Milk Chocolate with Crunchy Caramel and Sea Salt, The Best New Product Award went to Milkboy Swiss White Chocolate With Blue Potato Chips and Sea Salt and The Bronze Award went to Milkboy Swiss Alpine Milk Chocolate with Roasted Almonds.

Milkboy Founder, Emanuel Schmerling said, “Three is a very special number at Milkboy. We are third generation chocolate makers, we are in our third year of business and now we are being recognized for three outstanding chocolate bars. I am moved that Milkboy has won these accolades from the judges and our retailers, distributors and customers.

Schmerling continued, “The Specialty Food Association honors excellence and entrepreneurship. It was our intention when we began to create the best possible chocolate bar. We are proud to stand alongside the top bean-to-bar chocolate makers around the globe. For Milkboy, winning these awards is a pinnacle, and we hope to reward chocolate lovers with many more Alpine-inspired chocolate experiences. Milkboy will be exhibiting at the Summer Fancy Food show in Booth #5420.

Milkboy Swiss Chocolate was founded in 2015 . The company makes the purest, sustainably-produced, bean-to-bar chocolates in Switzerland. The US headquarters is in Brooklyn, NY and the company maintains a warehouse in Bayonne, New Jersey for easy shipping across country.

Milkboy Swiss fine chocolate bars are available nationwide through UNFI, Nassau Candy and a range of other distributors and brokers.

More information is available at www.milkboy.com and on Facebook and Instagram. Milkboy Swiss Chocolate sweeps the sofi TM Awards , the equivalent of the specialty food Oscars, with three awards for 2018 Best Chocolate .

  Milkboy Swiss Chocolate Sweepsof the sofi TM Awards for Best Chocolate of 2018
