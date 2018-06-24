Valley National Bank Awards 7 Scholarships to Local Students by

Thursday, June 21 2018 @ 03:37 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WAYNE, N.J. – Thursday, June 21, 2018 - Valley National Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY), is pleased to announce the winners of the 2018 Samuel F. Riskin Memorial Award and the 2018 John L. Soldoveri Scholarship Award.

Established by the Riskin Family and Valley National Bank, the Samuel F. Riskin Memorial Award was created to keep alive the memory of Samuel F. Riskin who served as Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Valley National Bank for 40 years. The purpose of the award is to support bank employees and/or their children in achieving their career goals. These 5 winners were chosen from numerous applicants based on their career aspirations and the passion each demonstrated for reaching them. Funding for the scholarships is provided by the Riskin Family and Valley National Bank. This year’s winners will receive a $3,500 scholarship award to be used at the higher education institution of their choice. Funding for the scholarships is provided by the Riskin Family and Valley National Bank.

The 2018 winners are:

Kristen Arnold (New York University) received her undergraduate degree in Environmental Studies. She aspires to have a career focused on advancing sustainable change in the private sector.

Quemi Cao (University of South Florida, Tampa) wishes to enter the field of medical writing and plans to pursue a major in Journalism, as well as minor in Biomedical Anthropology.

Giovanni Ferioli (University of Florida) will begin his college career this Fall where he plans to major in Electrical Engineering. Above all, Giovanni is dedicated to making the world a better place.

Alexander Lin (Harvard University) is currently majoring in Computer Science and minoring in statistics. He is also enrolled in Harvard’s Advanced Standing Program, which allows him to concurrently work towards a Master’s Degree in Computational Science and Engineering.

Scott Monaco (University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business) wishes to play a meaningful role in growing the market for insurance and increasing industry coverage in the developing world.

The Valley National Bancorp John L. Soldoveri Scholarship Award offers financial assistance for those pursuing a major in Business Administration and has awarded 36 scholarships since its inception in 2004. Prior to being acquired by Valley National Bancorp in 2008, Greater Community Bancorp established the award in honor of its founder, John L. Soldoveri. Both active employees and children of active employees are eligible for the scholarship which can be applied to college, a post-high school institution of learning or training purposes. As part of the selection process, candidates are asked to describe their contributions to the community, pursuit of academic excellence and long-term career goals. The 2018 recipients each received a $2,500 scholarship and were chosen based on their past achievements, community commitment and education aspirations for the future:

John Butler (Shippensburg University) is an accounting major, whose goal is to earn his MBA and to take the CPA exam. He ultimately plans to become a forensic accountant with the Internal Revenue Service.

Kerri Cummings (Mercy College) is studying Business Management/Administration and aspires to work in Human Resources.

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey with over $29 billion in assets. Its principal subsidiary, Valley National Bank, currently operates over 230 branch locations in northern and central New Jersey, the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, Florida and Alabama. Valley National Bank is one of the largest commercial banks headquartered in New Jersey and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest in product innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable staff with a high priority on friendly customer service. For more information about Valley National Bank and its products and services, please visit www.valleynationalbank.com or call our Customer Service Center at 800-522-4100.

Advertisement