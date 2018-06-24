Elisabeth Morrow Student Wins Prestigious Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medal by

Thursday, June 21 2018 @ 03:41 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Shira Mandelzis Recognized for Her Photograph, “Wings Over New York City”

(Englewood, New Jersey – June 20, 2018) Elisabeth Morrow School 7th-grader Shira Mandelzis this month won a prestigious 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing National Gold Medal for her photograph, “Wings Over New York City.” Shira was one of a select number of students chosen to receive this exceptional honor from a pool of more than 350,000 entries from 7th through 12th graders across the country, Canada and U.S. schools abroad.

“The Elisabeth Morrow School is very proud of Shira’s and all of our students’ amazing achievements in this extremely competitive event,” said Paul Baly, Middle School Head. “Shira’s National Gold Medal reflects her remarkable dedication to photography and unique talent and keen eye for turning everyday scenes into captivating moments.”

Shira’s photograph, “Wings Over New York City,” shows an array of pigeons on a utility wire framed by clear blue sky on a frigid day in November 2017 on Columbus Avenue & 105th Street in Manhattan. The photo breathes new beauty and life into a common New York City scene. Shira received her medal at a prestigious ceremony at Carnegie Hall along with other national winners.

Additional Elisabeth Morrow students honored include Sean Lee, who was awarded a Gold Key for his short story, “Manipulated”; and Paige Lopez, who took home a Silver Key for poetry for her work, “Contemplations.”

“More than 100 of our students have earned national and regional Scholastic Art and Writing awards in the past several years, exemplifying their determination and devotion to their craft,” Baly said. “Elisabeth Morrow is thrilled to nurture and encourage these outstanding young men and women to pursue their talents at the highest levels.”

About The Elisabeth Morrow School:

The Elisabeth Morrow School is an independent country day school serving children, age three through eighth grade, from more than 70 communities throughout New Jersey and New York. EMS provides an innovative 21st-century curriculum focusing on critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and character development. The school’s comprehensive secondary school placement process ensures graduates matriculate into premier day and boarding schools. Located on 14 wooded acres in Englewood, NJ, the EMS campus includes multiple technology and science labs, playgrounds, libraries, athletic facilities, nature trails and working gardens. Visit our website: www.elisabethmorrow.org.

Complete List of Elisabeth Morrow Student Recognized in the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition

Shira Mandelzis-Photography-Views From New York-National Gold Medal

Anya Hajjar-Short Story-The Children of Annwn-Honorable Mention

Phoebe Han-Short Story-The Broken Arm Mishap-Honorable Mention

Sean Lee-Flash Fiction-Life of Pizza-Honorable Mention

Sean Lee-Short Story-Manipulated-Gold Key

Paige Lopez-Poetry-contemplations-Silver Key

Ina Musabegovic-Personal Essay/Memoir-Pots-Honorable Mention

