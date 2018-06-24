Nonprofit Leaders Graduate From The Community Chest's Professional Development Series by

(Eastern Bergen County, New Jersey; June 20, 2018) -- The Community Chest, a nonprofit, philanthropic organization serving eastern Bergen County, announces the first class of nonprofit managers graduated with a Mini-Certificate in Management from its expanding Professional Development Series. The series, open to representatives from local nonprofit organizations that are interested in building their capacity, assists staff by providing them with the tools to update their skills in management and supervision.

This spring, these 11 representatives, representing a range of organizations serving the nonprofit sector, graduated from the program: Vicki Sidrow, President/CEO of Vantage Health System; Kirsten Richert with Richert Innovations; Lil Corcoran, Executive Director of the Women’s Rights Information Center; Amy Sokol formerly with Art Works; Stephen Wiessner, Executive Director, and Jill Benetta, Education Director, with Flat Rock Brook Nature Association; George McKenna, Executive Director from The Office of Concern; Michele Lefkowitz, Regional Site Manager from The Center for Food Action; Mary Ann Ploppet and Beatriz Wawra, Director of Crisis Services, from The Center for Hope and Safety; and Kellie Weiss, Health and Wellness Manager from the YWCA.

Established in 2014, the series responds to the demands of nonprofit managers serving eastern Bergen County to acquire a new set of skills that prepare them to meet government and donors' requirements. "Our goal is to provide continuing educational opportunities to professionals employed in local area agencies to enhance their supervisory and management skills and, ultimately, to ensure quality services are provided to clients," said Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer, Executive Director of The Community Chest.

In partnership with Rutgers University School of Social Work-Department of Continuing Education, The Chest offers the professional development workshops taught by faculty from the university. Executive directors of nonprofit agencies funded by The Community Chest express their needs and relevant course topics are identified and provided to middle management and other staff.

The series continually evolves to meet the managers' current needs. In 2016, the Mini-Certificate in Management was added to the series. Participants who attend four or more classes are eligible for a Mini-Certificate in Management from Rutgers-The State University of New Jersey's Continuing Education program. The attendees are also eligible to receive credit for a continuing education class to meet state licensing requirements for the social work license or other related licenses. These are all provided at no charge to the students.

For more information about the Professional Development Series and the schedule for future workshops, call Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer (201) 568-7474 or contact [email protected]

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

