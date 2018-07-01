Bergen County to Install 3-Point Safety Belts Throughout County School Bus Fleet by

Saturday, June 30 2018 @ 12:29 PM EDT

(Hackensack) – Following the devastating East Brook Middle School bus accident, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announces that the County of Bergen is taking proactive steps to enhance safety on the fleet of school buses serving the Bergen County Technical and Special Services School Districts. Three-point safety restraints will be installed or retrofitted throughout the county school bus fleet. The administration and school district continue to evaluate other potential safety measures.

“My hometown of Paramus is still grieving the loss of a bright young student and beloved teacher and supporting the recovery of those injured by the tragic bus accident last month. While you cannot protect against every potential danger, we must take steps to protect other children and other communities from experiencing this tragedy,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “Installing 3-point safety restraints in our county school bus fleet will provide Bergen County children traveling on our buses with the same protection they have in their family car.”

“This is a great example of the partnership and support the Bergen County Technical and Special Services School Districts receive from our Bergen County officials,” said Dr. Howard Lerner, Superintendent of the Bergen County Technical Schools and Special Services School District. “This action will also go a long way in helping to keep our students safe.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommends that new school buses be equipped with three-point safety restraints, due to their proven effectiveness, as compared to lap belts, in keeping passengers safe.

