The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, July 01 2018 @ 03:41 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Sunday, July 01 2018 @ 03:41 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY OFFERS SPECTACULAR FRONT ROW VIEW OF JULY 4TH FIREWORKS ON EAST RIVER

NY Waterway’s July 4th Fireworks Cruise offers traffic-free, front-row enjoyment of the Macy’s July 4th fireworks spectacular, with music, snacks and drinks, and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline, boarding at 6:45 pm and 7:00 pm at the Port Imperial Ferry Terminal in Weehawken, New Jersey.

Visit nywaterway.com/july4 for more information.

The Fireworks Cruise drifts into the East River, offering spectators front-row seats for this one-of-a-kind Independence Day celebration, without the stress of traffic or crowds.  Looking up at the night sky, spectators will be amazed at the vibrant colors of more than 56,000 fireworks as they light the New York City Skyline.

Tickets for the July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza are $140 for adults, $130 for seniors and $100 for children 4 to 12 years old.  Parking is available at Port Imperial for $10 after 4 p.m.

Those traveling from Manhattan can take the 8-minute ferry ride to Port Imperial from the W. 39th St. Ferry Terminal, departing every 20 minutes with the last Fireworks Cruise connection at 6:30 pm.  After the show, ferries can take riders back to W. 39th St., with the roundtrip ticket included in the Fireworks Cruise cost.

NY Waterway’s July 4th Fireworks Cruise offers:

DJ with live synchronized music presentations;

A fully-stocked cash bar offering soft drinks, snacks and cocktails.

The fireworks begin at approximately 9 p.m.  The Fireworks Cruise returns to Port Imperial at 10:30pm.

Reservations are strongly recommended. To book tickets, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit

nywaterway.com/july4.

 
