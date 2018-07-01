Dr. Carol L. Barsky Named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s List of 50 Experts Leading the Field of Patient Safety by

The honor marks the third year in a row that Dr. Barsky has achieved the recognition for leading improved patient outcomes at New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive network

June 28, 2018 ― Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce that Carol L. Barsky, M.D. MBA, senior vice president and chief quality officer, has been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s prestigious list of 50 of the nation’s leading experts who are improving patient safety.

“We are honored to have Dr. Barsky leading successful efforts to improve patient safety throughout our network of 16 hospitals and 450 patient locations throughout New Jersey, which is central to our mission,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

The professionals included on the national list are prominent advocates for patient safety, according to Becker’s. Many of the honorees, which include clinicians, researchers and health care providers, published articles and led initiatives to facilitate the reduction of patient harm in the health care setting.

“Dr. Barsky’s evidence-based approach provides our patients with the safest environment possible and is truly transforming care,’’ said John K. Lloyd, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Under Dr. Barsky’s leadership, Hackensack Meridian Health continues to adopt innovative and successful strategies to reduce patient harm and the potential for harm. Four network hospitals received an “A’’ grade this year for their commitment to keeping patients safe – Hackensack University Medical Center, Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center, as rated by the Leapfrog Group, a national non-profit health care ratings organization.

“We work to eliminate preventable harm to patients, family members and team members,’’ said Dr. Barsky. “It’s an integrated approach to transform the way care is delivered, how we train team members and how we ensure all of our teams focus on the same goal – delivering safe, high-quality care and the best patient experience possible,’’ Dr. Barsky said.

Dr. Barsky began her career as a clinician educator before transitioning to clinical operations, going on to serve as medical director and vice chair of New York City-based Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she led the hospital's emergency response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She was also chair of Emergency Medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in New York City.

Before joining Hackensack Meridian Health, Dr. Barsky was the associate chief of patient safety and quality and medical director of clinical performance at Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital. She received her medical degree from the Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic School of Medicine and her MBA at the Yale School of Management

To see the complete article: Becker's 50 Leading Patient Safety Experts

