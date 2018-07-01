Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center Opens New Cardiac Catheterization Lab by

(North Bergen, NJ) – Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center has announced the official opening of the hospital’s new Cardiac Catherization Lab.

“This added modality is a major advancement to help serve our community, and offer exceptional standard of care to our patients”, said Anthony J. Passannante Jr., M.D., FACC, and President of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center. “It represents our continued investment in providing the finest heart care available in our area. Now, local residents will have access to life-saving diagnostic procedures using the most advanced equipment and technology – right here in our community.”

The new Cardiac Catheterization Lab features the most advanced diagnostic equipment available and highly-skilled physicians and staff to perform the latest in diagnosing heart disease, utilizing the state-of-the-art Siemens Artis Zee camera and 55-inch screen for viewing images.

Cardiac Catheterization is the most definitive test to diagnose heart disease. The procedure is performed as an outpatient, and patients are discharged to home within a few hours. In addition to Cardiology, the new lab also serves to diagnose and treat vascular issues in the legs, carotid arteries, abdominal aneurysms, with balloons or stents, or other technology. Interventional Radiology procedures will also be performed in the lab as well.

“Our new Cardiac Cath Lab will make a major difference in how we can diagnose and treat cardiac patients at Palisades,” said Umesh Katdare, M.D., FACC, Clinical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab. “We now have the expertise and technology to determine the best treatment path needed. For example, we can now efficiently identify whether or not a patient needs to have surgery or stents, or whether he or she can be treated with medications.”

Today, one in three Americans suffers from some form of cardiovascular disease, which remains the leading cause of death for both men and women nationwide. Heart disease includes coronary heart disease, heart attack, congestive heart failure and congenital heart disease and can result from multiple factors, including family history (genetic predisposition), tobacco use, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a sedentary lifestyle, being overweight or obese, or any combination of the above risk factors.

“Diagnosing heart disease before a heart attack is the key step in saving the heart muscle,” explained Michele Impreveduto, MPA, RN-BC, Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab. “You can minimize potentially life-threatening problems by visiting your physician regularly and by being aware of risk factors and your family history. You should always ask questions and inquire about ways to screen for cardiac issues.”

For more information, please contact Michele Impreveduto, MPA, RN-BC, at 201-854-5142.

PHOTO CAPTION

(Standing left-to-right) Anoop Wattamwar, M.D., Director of Interventional Radiology; David O’Connor, M.D., F.A.C.S., Director of Vascular Surgery; and Umesh Katdare, M.D., F.A.C.C., Clinical Director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab.

