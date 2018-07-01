VANGO DEVELOPMENT BREAKS GROUND ON NEW LUXURY RENTAL BUILDING NEAR THE RUTHERFORD TRAIN STATION by

106 Park Avenue in Downtown Rutherford Will Offer 52 Modern Residences, Upscale Amenities and Street-Level Retail

RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 29, 2018 – Rutherford Mayor Joseph DeSalvo, Jr. and other municipal officials and local dignitaries joined developer Vango Development Tuesday, (June 26, 2018) to break ground on 106 Park Avenue, a new luxury rental building in the heart of downtown Rutherford.

Located just two blocks from the Rutherford train station, 106 Park Avenue is bringing a collection of 52 modern rental residences and 5,000 square feet of street-level retail space to the borough. Offering studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, the new rental building should appeal to commuters who wish to take advantage of Rutherford’s prime location just one rail stop away from Secaucus Junction. New York Penn Station is less than a 30-minute train ride away, and Hoboken is less than 20 minutes away, where transfers to the PATH system are available. Rutherford station is also a bus stop for the NJ Transit #190 bus, which whisks passengers to the Port Authority in about 30 minutes.

106 Park Avenue will occupy the entire width of a city block, with its main entrance and retail space on Park Avenue and a rear entrance and parking garage on Chestnut Street. Residents will enjoy lifestyle amenities and conveniences such as a fitness center, residents’ lounge, Doorking intercom system, onsite maintenance and leasing office, and surface and enclosed parking. The street-level retail space is divided among four storefronts. Vango Development will be actively seeking retail tenants that complement downtown Rutherford’s existing retail mix.

Initial occupancy is scheduled for spring, 2019. Vango Development tapped The Marketing Directors as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent.

“We are thrilled to have secured such an ideally-located property for this project, and we appreciate the confidence that Mayor DeSalvo and the Borough of Rutherford have placed in us,” said Van Golemis, a principal of Vango Development, which most recently developed and leased up the St. George Harrison near the Harrison PATH station. “We believe 106 Park Avenue will be a complementary addition to downtown Rutherford, and we look forward to creating a community of value that taps into the property’s full potential.”

Rutherford is known for its tree-lined suburban streets, vibrant downtown of shops and restaurants, and its collection of attractive housing stock ranging from mid-priced homes to million-dollar Victorians. 106 Park Avenue will deliver a new product line to the mix that caters to residents looking for commuting convenience, walkability and an amenity-rich lifestyle.

“I’d like to welcome Van Golemis and Vango Development to Rutherford,” said Mayor DeSalvo. “We wish you luck with your new project and your future in Rutherford.”

Designed by Russell Bodnar, 106 Park Avenue will feature a four-story design with well-appointed residences. Each apartment will include an in-unit washer/dryer, energy efficient central heat and AC, oversized operable windows, 9’-ceiling heights, spacious closets and plank flooring throughout.

Gourmet kitchens will feature white lacquer cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops, Kohler fixtures and stainless-steel appliances. Spa-like master baths will include custom vanities and Caesarstone countertops.

In addition to its excellent mass-transit accessibility, Rutherford offers motorists easy access to Route 3 and Route 17, which connects the community to the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and the Lincoln Tunnel. The borough is home to several parks, including Memorial Park, which offers baseball/softball fields, tennis courts, shuffleboard, children’s playgrounds, a lighted stadium with a track and football/soccer field, and a waterfront walking trail that ambles along the Passaic River. The Williams Carlos Williams Center for the Performing Arts, a private, nonprofit performing arts center and cinema, is located in the center of the downtown, just steps from 106 Park Avenue. It provides a broad range of art, culture, and entertainment, and its outdoor plaza is home to the Rutherford Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays and Saturday, in season.

