2018 Bergen County Summer Music Concert Series to Take Center Stage in Overpeck Park

Saturday, June 30 2018 @ 12:51 PM EDT

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert series at the Overpeck County Park Amphitheater this July and August featuring “Billy Gilman,” “Home Again” -- a Tribute to the music of Carole King, “New York Bee Gees” and “Radio Nashville.”

This free Concert Series brings a diverse group of musicians and entertainers to perform at Overpeck Park and provides residents with an evening leisure activity to enjoy in the county park.

Seating is available on the park lawn and people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets; a food vendor will be present offering hamburgers/hotdogs/etc.

Below is the schedule for the free concert series. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.:

Thursday, July 12th: “Billy Gilman”

As a finalist on Season 11 of NBC’s The Voice TV show, Billy entertained millions with his dynamic voice . Gilman scored over 31 million views on You Tube during his sensational run on the show. He has sold millions of albums and garnered awards and nods from Billboard Magazine and the American Music Association. Billy is now touring throughout the country bringing his wide array of music to all.

Thursday, July 19th: “Home Again” – a Tribute to the Music of Carole King

Home Again is a tribute band whose song list spans the entire repertoire of the multi-award winning singer/songwriter Carole King. Included on the list are songs Carole wrote & recorded on her own as well as songs she wrote that were recorded by other musicians.

Thursday, July 26th: “New York Bee Gees”

This group is comprised of some of New York’s most talented performers and musicians. Their show delivers songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog from the early years to the disco years. They will entertain your audience with stunning production, powerful vocals and a professional stage presence

Thursday, August 8th: “Radio Nashville”

