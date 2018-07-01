The Valley Hospital Laboratory Earns Reaccreditation by the College of American Pathologists by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 28, 2018—The Valley Hospital Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine has earned reaccreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for meeting the highest standards in care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

CAP accreditation, which involves a vigorous inspection by a panel of experts, ensures that laboratories are compliant through the guidance of the most comprehensive scientifically endorsed laboratory standards.



The two-year CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program inspects a variety of laboratory settings, from complex university medical centers to physician office laboratories, and covers a complete array of disciplines and testing procedures. Areas assessed include quality management, proficiency testing, results reporting and providing safe, high-quality care.



The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program deeming authority, which allows CAP inspection in lieu of a CMS inspection. It is also recognized by The Joint Commission and can be used to meet many state certification requirements.

