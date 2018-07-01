Valley Receives Highest Recognition for Stroke Care by

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, June 28, 2018 ― The Valley Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award with Target: StrokeSM Elite Plus Honor Roll for a second consecutive year. The award recognizes Valley’s commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Valley earned the Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery, reducing death and disability for stroke patients and receiving education before discharge, follow-ups and other transition interventions.

“Valley is proud to be recognized with the Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award, as it signifies our dedication to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” said Audrey Meyers, President and CEO of The Valley Hospital and Valley Health System. “By following these evidence-based clinical guidelines, our clinicians are able to deliver advanced stroke treatment safely and efficiently and improve patient outcomes.”

To qualify for Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll Elite Plus recognition, Valley met quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.

“We are pleased to recognize Valley for their commitment to stroke care,” said Eric E. Smith, M.D., national chairman of the Get With The Guidelines Steering Committee and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Calgary. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines Quality Improvement Initiative often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Valley’s Stroke Center has also been recognized as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Stroke Care Award in 2018 by Healthgrades for a second consecutive year, placing Valley in the top five percent of hospitals in the nation for stroke care. Valley has also received the Gold Seal of Approval (also known as a disease-specific certification) for stroke by The Joint Commission and the 2018 Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care, ranking it among the top eight percent of more than 4,800 U.S. hospitals.

