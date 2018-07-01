Blaze Pizza Raised $7,500 for American Cancer Society of New Jersey by

Saturday, June 30 2018 @ 01:13 PM EDT

Representatives from both organizations will gather for a check presentation on July 10

New Jersey - During their first statewide fundraiser on Friday, June 22, Blaze Pizza successfully raised $7,500 for the American Cancer Society (ACS) of New Jersey. All seven New Jersey restaurants committed to donating 20% of proceeds back to the organization which supports cancer patients and their families throughout the state.

"We are so thrilled to have partnered with Blaze Pizza on this outstanding fundraiser, it is truly an example of passion in action," said Jennifer Lefthand, Senior Manager, Community Development for ACS in New Jersey, "These funds will help New Jerseyans facing cancer directly, as well as support research for this disease that impacts all of us."

Representatives from both organizations will gather for a check presentation event on Tuesday, July 10th at 11:00 am at the Clark Blaze Pizza restaurant located at 1255 Raritan Rd. Media members are invited to join.

“We had a great event raising funds for the American Cancer Society of New Jersey,” said Jordan McMeen, Marketing Coordinator for AMPAL Group (the Blaze Pizza franchise group) in New Jersey. “In total, we raised $7,500 for the organization which works to support patients fighting cancer in New Jersey. Thank you to everyone who came out!”

Organizations or individuals interested in applying for a fundraiser at Blaze Pizza should visit: www.blazepizza.com/fundraising

