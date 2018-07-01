WESTFIELD GARDEN STATE PLAZA TO HOST LOCAL ARTS AND SCIENCE ENRICHMENT PROGRAM by

Saturday, June 30 2018 @ 01:16 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

TO BENEFIT PARAMUS CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION

Mad Science presents Crayola Artists Camp at Westfield Garden State Plaza every Wednesday beginning July 11th through August 29th

Paramus, NJ (June 26, 2018) — Westfield Garden State Plaza has partnered with Mad Science of northeast NJ to create free, fun and engaging family experiences during the summer months. Every Wednesday, Mad Science will lead a high energy demonstration of fun with the Crayola Artists Camp that will take children on an interactive, around-the-world cultural adventure via a themed mad science show. VIP ticket holders will enjoy an after-show experiential session with Crayola products and try art techniques developed by local artists and artisans. Children will make different, theme-related masterpieces each week to bring home and build a globally inspired art gallery!

The show will begin at 10 am each day in the Event Space on Level 2 by Macy’s and Ruby Tuesday’s. Admission is free for children of all ages. Following each 30-minute performance, children who have purchased the VIP package will make a craft themed around the show.

VIP packages are available for $10 and include*:

1 make-and-take craft after the show

1 complimentary kids meal at Chick-Fil-A or California Pizza Kitchen

1 complimentary AMC Theatres child movie ticket

1 LEGO set

*100% of VIP ticket proceeds will benefit the Paramus Children’s Health Foundation to support children and families involved in the tragic school bus accident.

Tickets can be reserved and/or purchased in advance on Eventbrite.

Show Themes:

July 11th - Africa

Let’s take a closer look at textiles and their designs − the symbols, patterns and borders on a cloth can be used to tell stories. We’ll use stencils of creatures that are meaningful to the people of Korhogo to paint a wall-hanging using earthen colors.

July 18th - Australia

We are going to the Land Down Under! Enter Australia’s Western Desert and see how family stories are carried from one generation to the next. Every family has its story, and we will pass on our personal tales by painting with the dot art technique used by Australia’s aboriginal peoples.

July 25th - China

This class cultivates the art of writing with Chinese calligraphy. We will learn the importance of movement and flow with a calligraphy-style brush technique, and turn ideas into images. We’ll preserve Chinese characters on a rattle drum, called a Bo Lang Gu, to play at home!

August 1st - Mexico

It’s time to turn a fantastical dream into a fantastic work of art! Let’s go to Oaxaca, Mexico and learn the story of the alebrije dream and how it unleashed a whole new art form. We’ll take our creativity to the wild side by blending fauna and flora into amazing animal sculptures.

August 8th - Pakistan

We’re driving into a kaleidoscope of colors when we visit Pakistan! The roads are full of decorated vehicles, each one made to its driver’s liking. We will observe the basics of Pakistani truck art, and apply what we learn to create our own eye-catching model buses.

August 15th - Polynesia

Let’s set sail for the South Pacific! The people of the Polynesian islands believed that they needed to stay connected with nature in order to live comfortably. They created “tikis”, or carvings, to connect with personifications of the forces of nature. We will think about our connections with nature and design tiki masks for our homes.

August 22nd - Russia

We’re sneaking a peek at a collection of treasures made for the royalty! Over 100 years ago, the Russian czar had the jeweler, Fabergé, create ornate egg-shaped gifts with precious metals and gems. We will learn how to design and sculpt an eggs-travagant gift of our own!

August 29th - Europe

Advertisement