32nd Annual Tee Off for the Kids Supporting Make-A-Wish NJ by

Tuesday, July 03 2018 @ 10:00 AM EDT

CERTIFIED FINANCIAL SERVICES HOSTS ITS 32ND ANNUAL TEE OFF FOR THE KIDS IN SUPPORT OFMAKE-A-WISH® NEW JERSEY

For over 30 years, the firm, along with other local businesses and individuals, has donated over $1 Million dollars to Make-A-Wish New Jersey, to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses in the Garden State

Paramus, New Jersey (July 30, 2018) – Certified Financial Services (CFS) of Paramus, New Jersey is enthused to continue the tradition of hosting their 32nd Annual Tee Off for the Kids Golf Outing with over 125 attendees at the North Jersey Country Club in Wayne, New Jersey on July 30th in support of Make-A-Wish New Jersey.

Certified Financial Services, a wealth management firm and member of The Guardian Network®, is dedicated to presenting a memorable event that is enjoyable, competitive, and most importantly, meaningful. “Our firm is proud to support Make-A-Wish New Jersey and we always encourage individuals and small businesses to join this great event for an even greater cause,” expressed Craig Feinberg, Managing Partner at CFS. “This event has brought the community together for over 30 years and allows us to support the wishes of our young, strong, and inspiring wish children.”

With over $75,000 in donations each year, The Tee Off for the Kids Golf Outing has proved to be a successful community event for all participants. From novice to experienced golfers, the event attracts benevolent individuals all eager to give back as they interact in a golf tournament, contests, a cocktail reception, and an awards dinner and ceremony.

The Certified Financial Services Tee Off for the Kids Golf Outing is by far one of the longest-standing community fundraisers that supports our mission,” shared Jerry Murphy, Vice President of Development for Make-A-Wish New Jersey. “Each year, we grant more wishes to local children with critical illnesses than the year prior. It’s thanks to the support and passion of our mission from people like our friends at Certified Financial Services that help propel us towards our vision of reaching every eligible child and making their wishes come true. Thank you for all that you do for our wish kids!”

From the success of the 31st Annual Tee Off for the Kids Golf Outing charity event last year, Make-A-Wish New Jersey granted Philip’s wish to go to Italy, Jelani’s wish to go to the 2017 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, Kace’s wish to go to Walt Disney World® Resort, and Robert’s wish to meet the New York Giants! CFS is proud to be the longest running charity event for Make-A-Wish New Jersey and overjoyed to have the great opportunity to support over 150 wishes since the event’s inception.

About CFS: Certified Financial Services, established in 1986, was built on the values of Family, Protection, and Community. The firm has demonstrated decades of success maximizing the relationships between their team and clients to help impact the lives of those who put their trust in them. CFS continues to grow as one of the largest private wealth management firms in the country through dedication of a strong leadership team and hardworking representatives. The firm serves over 25,000 clients, having offices in Paramus, Parsippany, Brielle, and Montville NJ, and Manhattan and Westchester, NY. For more information about Certified Financial Services, LLC, please visit www.cfsllc.com

About Guardian: The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) is one of the largest mutual life insurers, with $7.4 billion in capital and $1.5 billion in operating income (before taxes and dividends to policyholders) in 2016. Founded in 1860, the company has paid dividends to policyholders every year since 1868. Its offerings range from life insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, and investments to dental and vision insurance and employee benefits. The company has approximately 9,000 employees and a network of over 2,750 financial representatives in 58 agencies nationwide.

Financial information concerning Guardian as of December 31, 2017, on a statutory basis: Admitted Assets = $55.6 Billion; Liabilities = $48.9 Billion (including $41.8 Billion of Reserves); and Surplus = $6.7 Billion.

About Make-A-Wish® NJ: Make-A-Wish New Jersey creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. In the fight against a critical illness, a wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for every child and family on their journey. A wish helps kids look past their limitations, families overcome anxiety and entire communities experience joy. Most importantly, wishes can improve a child’s quality of life. Put simply, we believe a single wish transforms lives. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities, with 62 chapters serving children in every community in the United States and its territories, and 40 international affiliates serving children on five continents. Make-A-Wish New Jersey was founded in 1983. Serving children in every municipality in the Garden State, Make-A-Wish New Jersey has granted over 10,000 wishes since its inception. For more information about Make-A-Wish New Jersey, call 800-252-WISH or visit www.nj.wish.org and discover how you can help transform lives, one wish at a time.

Certified Financial Services is an Agency of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. Securities products and [advisory services] offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA, SIPC. OSJ: 52 Forest Avenue Paramus, NJ 07652,ph# 201.843.7700. PAS is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian. This firm is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS. Certified Financial Services, LLC is not registered in any state or with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Registered Investment Advisor.

