Thursday, July 05 2018 @ 09:03 AM EDT
Bergen County Opens Cooling Centers to Address Heat Index

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has opened several cooling centers throughout the county to help residents stay cool this week.

It is recommended that residents stay indoors if possible from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the sun is at its strongest and burns and heat strokes are more likely to occur.  All age groups are at risk for heat stroke so please take necessary precautions if you have to be outdoors, including wearing sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses and staying properly hydrated.

It is NOT okay to leave a child or pet in a locked vehicle even for a moment as temperatures can rise quite quickly.  It is also imperative to lock all parked vehicles so children cannot accidentally lock themselves inside while playing games like hide and seek. 

There are several designated cooling centers open throughout the county. Additionally, public libraries, shopping centers, recreation and senior centers can also provide respite from the high temperatures.

Bergen County has established five regional cooling centers:

County Administration Building -- 8:30am – 6pm

One Bergen County Plaza, Hackensack, 1st Floor                           (201) 336-7300

Northwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 8:30am – 6pm

46-50 Center Street, Midland Park, NJ                                               (201) 445-5690

Southwest Bergen Senior Activity Center – 8:30am – 6pm

147 Hackensack Street, East Rutherford, NJ                                       (201) 935-8920         

Bergenfield Senior Center – 8:30am – 6pm

293 Murray Hill Terrace, Bergenfield, NJ                                          (201) 387-7212

Bergen County Housing, Health, and Human Services Center -- 9:30am – 6:00pm

120 South River Street, Hackensack, NJ

For additional information, please visit the Bergen County Website: Bergen County Summer Heat Tips.
