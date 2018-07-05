Hackensack Meridian Health Urges Fireworks Safety to Reduce Injuries at July 4th Celebrations by

Fireworks caused more than 11,000 injuries in the U.S. in 2016, authorities report

July 2, 2018 – Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is reminding the public to take precautions to avoid fireworks accidents that can be life-altering.

Fireworks caused over 11,000 injuries in 2016, most commonly damaging hands and fingers. Fireworks injuries can be particularly difficult to treat because they involve both burns and blast injuries, which damage tissues from the skin through the bone and can even cause partial or complete hand amputation.

Sparklers, which many consider safe, burn at greater than 1,000 degrees F and can quickly cause serious injury. Injuries to the hand may include disfigurement and permanent disability, affecting jobs and life satisfaction.

The American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) wants the public to understand:

All fireworks are inherently dangerous.

Fireworks use should be limited to professional display; explosive materials should only be handled by professionals.

Fireworks injuries to the hand can be devastating and have large personal and economic costs.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety advises:

Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.

A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.

Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.

Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.

Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.

Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.

Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.

For more tips on how to enjoy the holiday safety, please review this: ASSH’s full position statement

