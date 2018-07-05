Bergen County Enters Shared Services Agreement with East Rutherford to Reconstruct Carlton Avenue by

Tuesday, July 03 2018

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County announced that work would soon commence on the total reconstruction of Carlton Avenue in East Rutherford from the Wallington border at Paterson Avenue to the Rutherford border at West Erie Avenue.

In April 2018, Bergen County authorized a Shared Services Agreement with East Rutherford to facilitate the $2.5 million project, approximately half of which will be funded by a grant from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Under the Shared Services Agreement, the Borough will first perform a full-depth pavement removal and replacement to restore the road sub-base in some areas, followed by repaving. Curbing and sidewalks will also be replaced and improved, and 45 ADA compliant curb cuts will be installed. The Borough also plans to improve drainage along Carlton Avenue with the installation of new drainage pipes and catch basins. The road will also be restriped after paving is complete.

“The County of Bergen was proud to enter into a shared service agreement with East Rutherford to reconstruct Carlton Avenue to help improve one of the county’s busiest streets,” said County Executive Tedesco. ““These improvements will increase public safety, improve traffic flow, and increase the quality of life for local residents.”

“This Shared Services Agreement will save the residents of East Rutherford a tremendous amount of money and allow for an efficient project completed in a more timely manner,” said Bergen County Freeholder Chairman Tom Sullivan. “We’re working with local leaders to keep costs down on behalf of our residents, while also getting them what they need on a faster timeline which is a win-win.”

County officials indicated that the work would begin in the summer, and the large scope of work would require some road closures and traffic disruptions to complete the project.

