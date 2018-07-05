One River School Adult Art Show by

Tuesday, July 03 2018 @ 03:36 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

July 9 – August 3

RECEPTION ON THURSDAY, JULY 12, 2018 – 6 TO 8 PM

The featured artworks range across a variety of subject matter from portraiture, landscape, still life and more. Students also explored and worked with different media, including oil paints, watercolors and pastels. The personalized art program allows students to explore the medium and subject matter of their choice – from drawing and painting to collage and sculpture.

One River School of Art + Design offers art and design classes for students of all ages with an innovative approach, while focusing on artists from the last 50 years. Founded in September of 2012, “one river” west of New York City, One River School of Art + Design has embarked on a mission to change art education in America. To learn more about classes and summer camps at the Englewood location, visit Englewood.OneRiverSchool.com.

The Sandy Bennett Gallery is on the mezzanine level of bergenPAC, and is open to the public 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, “Like” bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.

