Tackle Kids Cancer Receives Generous Donation from Student Ambassador from Wyckoff

Nolan started a toy drive at Lincoln Elementary School and online fundraiser with local elementary schools and then shared the link with family and friends. Nolan is continuing to expand his toy drive and fundraising efforts.

“I am in awe of the work being done by the Tackle Kids Cancer program,” said Nolan. “For this reason, I decided to join Eli’s Challenge. I am grateful that so many have supported my efforts to make my donation possible. I am very proud of what I have done so far, and I look forward to proceeding with additional efforts in the future. Hopefully, through my own contributions, I can continue to make a difference in this fight.”

The money will benefit the Tackle Kids Cancer program, which raises funds for critical research and innovative patient care programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

“The Foundation is incredibly grateful to TKC Ambassadors like Nolan who are helping us in our quest to find a cure for pediatric cancer,” said Amy Glazer, director, Tackle Kids Cancer and Annual Giving, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “Every dollar received through the Tackle Kids Cancer campaign supports the most important programs and research led by our team of dedicated clinicians and researchers at the Children’s Cancer Institute. We are excited to see how Nolan grows his program and are so thankful for his enthusiasm and dedication.”

The TKC Ambassador program began as a way to give leadership opportunities to high school and college students. Through volunteering, developing fundraisers and being an advocate for Tackle Kids Cancer in their communities, students are able to build leadership and fundraising skills, support their communities, build entrepreneurial skills and develop meaningful mentorship with non-profit professionals.

Nolan joined the TKC program when it was launched and instantly became an all-star volunteer, participating in many events, helping to spread the word about TKC campaigns and programs. He decided to start his own project, too – first with a toy drive, working with his town’s elementary school principals to reach all students, and then with a fundraiser as part of Eli’s Challenge. During the check presentation, Nolan also dropped off toys to be distributed throughout the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic program benefitting the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, received a donation from a TKC Ambassador.

From left to right: Stephen Percy, M.D., interim chair, Department of Pediatrics, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital; Lauren Willis, manager, Tackle Kids Cancer and Annual Giving, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation; Naoko Mizutani, creative arts therapist; Ellen Goldring, section chief, Child Life; Nolan Vilim, TKC Ambassador; and Derek Hanson, M.D., program head, Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, Children’s Cancer Institute, Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital.

ABOUT TACKLE KIDS CANCER

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative of the Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. Funds raised support pediatric cancer research and innovative patient services at the Children’s Cancer Institute at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To date, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised more than $5 million to support its mission.

About Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital

