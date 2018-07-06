Bergen County High Schools Rewarded for Seatbelt Usage in 15th Annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge
The winners of the Spring High School Traffic Safety Challenge are as follows:
Most Improved Overall Percent of Seatbelt Usage
1st Place - Rutherford School with an increase of 14 percent
2nd Place - Bogota High School with an increase of 8 percent
3rd Place - Leonia High School with an increase of 7 percent
Honorable Mention – Midland Park High School with an increase of 6 percent
Most Improved Front Passenger Seatbelt Usage
1st Place - Elmwood Park High School with an increase of 15 percent
2nd Place - Dumont High School with an increase of 7 percent
Most Improved Back Passenger Seatbelt Usage
1st Place - Palisades Park High School with an increase of 12 percent
2nd Place - Saddle Brook High School with an increase of 8 percent
High schools maintaining an overall average of 90 percent or above seatbelt use
Immaculate Conception High School, 99 percent
Indian Hills High School, 99 percent
Immaculate Heart Academy, 97 percent
Ramapo High School, 97 percent
Emerson High School, 94 percent
Park Ridge High School, 92 percent
Cliffside Park High School, 91 percent
Riverdell High School 90 percent
Poster Winners
Elmwood Park High School
Lyndhurst High School
Saddle Brook High School
Continued commitment to trauma prevention and community education
Bergenfield High School
Fort Lee High School
New Milford High School
Lyndhurst High School
For more information about trauma prevention, please contact Meliam Gonzales, RN at 551-996-2672 or [email protected]
Photo:
Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 15th annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge, in which 20 schools in Bergen County participated.
About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical CenterHackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 33,000 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.
What's Related