Bergen County High Schools Rewarded for Seatbelt Usage in 15th Annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge by

Thursday, July 05 2018 @ 01:39 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

The winners of the Spring High School Traffic Safety Challenge are as follows:

Most Improved Overall Percent of Seatbelt Usage

1st Place - Rutherford School with an increase of 14 percent

2nd Place - Bogota High School with an increase of 8 percent

3rd Place - Leonia High School with an increase of 7 percent

Honorable Mention – Midland Park High School with an increase of 6 percent

Most Improved Front Passenger Seatbelt Usage

1st Place - Elmwood Park High School with an increase of 15 percent

2nd Place - Dumont High School with an increase of 7 percent

Most Improved Back Passenger Seatbelt Usage

1st Place - Palisades Park High School with an increase of 12 percent

2nd Place - Saddle Brook High School with an increase of 8 percent

High schools maintaining an overall average of 90 percent or above seatbelt use

Immaculate Conception High School, 99 percent

Indian Hills High School, 99 percent

Immaculate Heart Academy, 97 percent

Ramapo High School, 97 percent

Emerson High School, 94 percent

Park Ridge High School, 92 percent

Cliffside Park High School, 91 percent

Riverdell High School 90 percent

Poster Winners

Elmwood Park High School

Lyndhurst High School

Saddle Brook High School

Continued commitment to trauma prevention and community education

Bergenfield High School

Fort Lee High School

New Milford High School

Lyndhurst High School

For more information about trauma prevention, please contact Meliam Gonzales, RN at 551-996-2672 or [email protected]

Photo:

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center recently held the 15th annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge, in which 20 schools in Bergen County participated.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

