PLEDGE TO SAVE WATER AND HELP A SCHOOL WIN A GARDEN by

Thursday, July 05 2018 @ 04:15 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Colgate®, ShopRite® and TerraCycle® Prepare to Award TWO Gardens Made of Recycled Material

NEWARK, N.J., (July 3, 2018) –TerraCycle today announced the 2018 Save Water Garden promotion, the first-ever pledging contest with Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”), the global oral care leader, and regional retailer ShopRite. The partnership calls upon school students, teachers and communities to take the pledge to save water on behalf of their school for a chance to win one of two (2) recycled gardens made from recycled oral care waste.

Starting July 8, schools located throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut and Maryland are eligible to enter for a chance to win a garden made from recycled toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes and floss containers by joining TerraCycle’s Colgate® Oral Care Recycling Program, a free, national program hosted by Colgate and TerraCycle.

Through September 30, consumers can pledge to save water on behalf of a participating school once a day during the promotion timeline. The top two (2) schools with the most pledges by the end of the contest period will win the grand prize gardens. Grand prize winners will be announced in October and the gardens will be installed next Spring.

Schools can encourage their community to pledge online by logging onto www.terracycle.com/colgateshopritegarden2018. ShopRite is also encouraging community participation in the contest with displays throughout its 270 stores and information about the contest on ShopRite’s Facebook page.

A full set of rules for the 2018 “Save Water Garden” can be viewed: www.terracycle.com/colgateshopritegarden2018.

The pledging promotion kicks off with a special launch event on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 12-2p.m. at the ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Ave, Newark, NJ 07103. Open to the public, the event will feature free dental screenings for children provided by the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® van, the distribution of water saving tips, contest flyers, promotional faucet stickers, and an onsite DIY (Do-It-Yourself) upcycling activity administered by TerraCycle.

All participants in the Colgate® Oral Care Recycling Program are making a difference for the environment and their community. The program is an ongoing activity open to any individual, family, school or community group. For each piece of waste sent in using a pre-paid shipping label, participants can earn money toward donations to the school or charity of their choice.

To learn more about the Colgate® Oral Care Recycling Program and to sign up, please visit www.terracycle.com/colgate.

To learn more about the Colgate Save Water initiative, please visit https://smiles.colgate.com/page/content/everydropcounts or your local ShopRite retailer.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet, Hill’s Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

About ShopRite

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, NJ, and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets located throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than six million customers each week. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $43 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $30 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is the world’s leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, ranging from used cigarette butts to coffee capsules to ocean plastic to oral and beauty care products and packaging. The waste is collected through manufacturer-funded programs that are free to the public, as well as Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users for recycling from homes, offices, factories and public spaces. The collected waste is converted into a variety of raw materials that are sold to manufacturers that produce new products. Each year, across 21 countries, TerraCycle collects and repurposes billions of pieces of waste, donating millions of dollars to schools and charities in the process. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com. To learn more about how to invest in TerraCycle, please visit www.ownterracycle.com.

Advertisement