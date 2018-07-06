Help The Chest Raise Dough at Meatballs and Martinis on July 18. by

Proceeds Help People in Need in the Area.

(Englewood, New Jersey; July 3, 2018)--Help raise some "dough" for The Community Chest at the Meatballs and Martinis Special on Wednesday, July 18. Join host John Wilkens, a new member of The Chest's board of managers and a licensed insurance agent with Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, in the fun at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, located at 10 Sterling Blvd. in Englewood, New Jersey.

During Happy Hour from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., bring friends, make new ones, and network. Enjoy meatballs free-of-charge and martinis for $7.00. The proceeds help The Chest to meet the pressing issues of people in need in the area. For further information about the event or to register, contact Dr. Shelly Wimpfheimer at 201-568-7474.

Throughout the day, 20% of tracked dine-in lunch or dinner and carry out sales are donated to The Chest. Patrons, groups and businesses are invited to participate by placing their take-out or dine-in orders and telling the server they are attending to support The Chest. The restaurant opens from 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Throughout 2018, The Chest celebrates its 85th anniversary and continues to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. The founders' vision was to fill a chest with individuals and businesses' generous contributions and to empty its contents by awarding grant funds to support worthy projects led by local nonprofits in the area. With the motto "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", The Chest undertakes its mission with increased generosity to help people in need in eastern Bergen County. For more information about The Chest, visit the organization's web site, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or call the office at 201-568-7474.

About The Community Chest

Founded in 1933, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies for 85 years. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.



Photo Caption: The Community Chest's Board of Managers. Photo Credit: Chris Marksbury

