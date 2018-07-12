TCC to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation on July 22 by

Tuesday, July 10 2018 @ 09:37 AM EDT

“We are thrilled to support the education of our youth in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”

More than 1,200 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on Sunday, July 22, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a store near you, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 220 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children plan to spend an average $687.72 each, an 8 percent increase, for a total of $29.5 billion, on school supplies this year. With nearly one of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living in poverty, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.

TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates through its Culture of Good movement. Earlier this year, the company donated supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the country and 3,000 care kits to senior living communities. In 2017, TCC donated 172,000 backpacks with school supplies to children; 3,000 care kits to senior living communities; and supply packs to more than 5,600 teachers and 2,500 veterans across the nation.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

About Round Room LLC

Based in Carmel, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With 1,241 TCC, Wireless Zone and Wireless Advantage stores across 43 states, Round Room is the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S. Its portfolio of companies also share a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

