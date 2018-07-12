Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 12 2018 @ 10:41 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 12 2018 @ 10:41 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

TCC to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation on July 22

    Share
CARMEL, Ind. (July, 2018) – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announces today that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year.  This donation marks TCC’s sixth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated 752,000 backpacks filled with supplies to kids.

“We are thrilled to support the education of our youth in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”

More than 1,200 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on Sunday, July 22, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For a list of participating TCC stores or to find a store near you, visit www.tccrocks.com/locations. Each participating TCC store will donate up to 220 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children plan to spend an average $687.72 each, an 8 percent increase, for a total of $29.5 billion, on school supplies this year. With nearly one of every five school-aged children in the U.S. living in poverty, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.

TCC makes ongoing investments in the local communities where it operates through its Culture of Good movement. Earlier this year, the company donated supply packs to more than 5,000 teachers across the country and 3,000 care kits to senior living communities. In 2017, TCC donated 172,000 backpacks with school supplies to children; 3,000 care kits to senior living communities; and supply packs to more than 5,600 teachers and 2,500 veterans across the nation.

Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #SchoolRocks and #BetterTogether on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk  and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.

About Round Room LLC
Based in Carmel, Indiana, Round Room leads and invests in companies serving the wireless industry. With 1,241 TCC, Wireless Zone and Wireless Advantage stores across 43 states, Round Room is the largest Verizon Authorized Retailer in the U.S. Its portfolio of companies also share a deep commitment to improving the communities they serve nationwide. To learn more about Round Room, visit www.RoundRoom.com.

About TCC
Founded in 1991, TCC operates nearly 900 locations in 39 states from coast to coast. TCC’s nationally-recognized Culture of Good movement encourages employees to give back in every community it serves. For media inquiries, contact Skylar Whitney at 317.202.2280 XT. 20 or email her at [email protected] To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit www.TCCRocks.com. For more information about TCC’s parent company Round Room LLC, visit www.RoundRoom.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • TCC to donate 187,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the nation on July 22
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost