NY Waterway Ferry Crew Makes Second Rescue in Two Months by

Tuesday, July 10 2018 @ 09:39 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

JERSEY CITY, July 9 - A NY Waterway ferry crew, which rescued a man from the Hudson River May 7, rescued a teenager from the river today.

Capt. Gil Rivera and Deckhands Selena Sobers and Ignacio Minutillo were approaching the Paulus Hook Ferry Terminal in Jersey City at 3:30 p.m. when they saw an overturned sailboat and two young people in the water. The NY Waterway crew pulled one teen aboard the York while a New York Police Department Harbor Unit crew pulled the other teen onto its boat.

Both teens were taken to Paulus Hook where Jersey Police and ambulance crews tended to them.

“My deckhands did an excellent job, working well under pressure. We were able to get the young man out of the water quickly. Once again, our training paid off,” Rivera said.

The same crew pulled a man from the Hudson River near the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal May 7.

In 31 years, NY Waterway crews have rescued almost 300 people from the waters of New York Harbor, including 143 people rescued from U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in “The Miracle on the Hudson,” the most successful marine rescue in aviation history.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or www.twitter.com/ridetheferry.

Advertisement