PICK-YOUR OWN PEACHES AT NEW JERSEY FARMS

Glassboro, NJ (July 9, 2018) – What kid doesn’t like a chance to run through a country farm? Even better when blushing peaches hang low on the trees, ripe for picking. Peach orchards throughout New Jersey invite visitors to come and pick their own peaches; some charge a small admission fee to the orchards, others charge for what is picked. Some have created special events, taking visitors out to the orchards in tractor-pulled wagons.

Following are the farms and orchards for “picking your own peaches,” Note, pickers should be in the fields well prior to closing times. For full details, hours of operation, and direction, follow the links to individua farms.

BERGEN COUNTY

Demarest Farms; pick-your-own, Saturday & Sunday, 10am-3pm, Saturdays and Sundays

244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale. Call 201-666-0472 or visit demarestfarms.com

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Johnson's Corner Farm: pick-your-own, Monday-Friday, 10am-1pm; Wednesday and Friday, 5pm-7pm; Saturday and Sunday,10am-4pm.

133 Church Road, Medford. Call 609-654-8643 or visit johnsonsfarm.com

Russo's Orchard Lane Farm: pick-your-own, daily, 9am-5pm

310 Extonville Road, Chesterfield. Call 609-259-3684 or visit russosorchard.com

Strawberry Hill Farm: Seven days a week, 9am-5pm.

3 Waln Road, Chesterfield. Call 609-298-0823 or check strawberryhillfarm.org.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Heritage Vineyards: pick-your-own, Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm.

480 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill. Call 856-589-4474 or visit heritagewinenj.com

Mood's Farm Market: pick-your-own, Monday-Saturday, 8am-7pm

901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill. Call 856-478-2500 to get an update or visit moodsfarmmarket.com

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Melick's Town Farm: pick-your-own, daily 9am-6pm.

472 County Road 413, Califon. Call 908-439-2318 or visit melickstownfarm.com

Phillips Farms: pick-your-own, daily except Tuesdays,8:30am-5pm

290 Church Road, Milford. Call 908-995-0022 or visit phillipsfarms.com

Valley Crest Farm & Preserve: pick-your-own, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-3pm

14 Allerton Road, Lebanon. Call 908-238-9696 to confirm availability or visit valleycrestfarmnj.org

MERCER COUNTY

Lee Turkey Farm: pick-your-own, Monday-Saturday, 9am-6pm; Sunday 2pm-6pm. Pickers must be on the field by 5:15 p.m. 201 Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor Call 609-448-0629 or visit leeturkeyfarm.com

Terhune Orchards: pick-your-own, daily, 9am-5pm. 330 Cold Soil Road in Lawrence Township. Call 609-924-2310 or visit terhuneorchards.com

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

at Giamarese Farm & Orchards: pick-your-own, Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-6pm; Sunday, 10am-3pm.

155 Fresh Ponds Road,East Brunswick. Call 732-821-9494 or visit giamaresefarm.com

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Eastmont Orchards: pick-your-own, Monday-Friday 9am-5pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am-6pm. County Road 537 East in Colts Neck; Call 732-542-5404 or visit eastmontorchards.com

Battleview Orchards: pick-your-own, daily, 9am-6pm.

91 Wemrock Road in Freehold. Call 732-462-0756 or visit battlevieworchards.com

MORRIS COUNTY

Alstede Farms: pick-your-own, daily, 9am-8pm.

1 Alstede Farms Lane/1 Chesterfield Drive in Chester. Call 908-879-7189 or visit alstedefarms.com

Wightman's Farm: pick-your-own,Saturday, 9am-5pm; Sunday 9am-4:30pm.

1111 Mount Kemble Ave. in Morristown. Call 973-425-9819 or visit wightmansfarms.com

Hillview Farms: pick-your-own, daily, 9am-5pm.

223 Meyersville Road in Gillette. Call 908-647-0957 or visit hillviewfarmnj.com

OCEAN COUNTY

At Krowicki's Farm Market & Greenhouse: pick-your-own, Monday-Friday, 9am-6pm.

862 Pinehurst Road in New Egypt. Call 609-752-5591 or visit facebook.com/KrowickisFarmMarket

WARREN COUNTY

Stoneyfield Orchard: pick-your-own, Saturday and Sunday, call for hours.

5 Orchard St. in Belvidere; call 908-475-5209 or visit stoneyfieldorchard.com

Tree-Licious Orchards: pick-your-own, Saturday and Sunday, 9am-6pm

135 Karrville Road in Port Murray. Call 908-689-2906 or visit treeliciousorchards.com

For further information and special peach events, go to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council’s website www.jerseypeaches.com Weekly “Peach Days” at farmers markets are posted every Tuesday on facebook.com/newjerseypeaches

