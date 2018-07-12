The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Awarded $200,000 Grant
from The Russell Berrie Foundation for Diabetes Prevention
July 9, 2018 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce that the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation has been awarded a $200,000 grant from The Russell Berrie Foundation to design, refine and implement a community-focused diabetes prevention program in the City of Garfield.
HARP (the Health Awareness Regional Program) of Hackensack University Medical Center will implement the evidence-based Centers for Disease Control “Prevent T2” national diabetes prevention program, working in close collaboration with the City of Garfield Health Department and numerous community-based organizations working in Garfield, including the City of Garfield Housing Authority, Greater Bergen Community Action, Meals with a Mission, and faith-based organizations. Funding support and technical assistance are provided by The Russell Berrie Foundation and an expert evaluation team at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.
“We are grateful to The Russell Berrie Foundation for making this important work possible,” said Joanne Wendolowski, MS, RN-BC, public health nurse supervisor at Hackensack University Medical Center who will spearhead this initiative. “We hope to advance this concept of developing a healthy community, primarily involving diabetes prevention, to serve as a community-based model.”
The program will benefit underserved older adults who live in Garfield and are at risk for type 2 diabetes, working within the Generations for Garfield age-friendly community initiative and embracing the cultural diversity in the city.
“This grant marks the beginning of a new, experimental effort by The Russell Berrie Foundation to invest not only in diabetes research and clinical care, which remains the focus of our support, but in innovative community-based diabetes prevention initiatives,” said Ruth Salzman, chief executive officer of The Russell Berrie Foundation. “Research has shown that effective diabetes prevention happens at the local level, by partnering with established community-based leaders and institutions to ensure that high-risk populations have access to affordable healthy food, physical activity opportunities and other proven measures.”
The grant, which was awarded as of July 1, will support a three-year initiative, beginning with pre-program planning in the first three months. The program will publicly launch with an event in Garfield.
“To make real change in a community requires long-term engagement,” said Ms. Wendolowski. “We look forward to getting started in order to make a positive and meaningful impact.”
