THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL GIVES PATRONS NO MORE REASON TO FEAR ON FRIDAY THE 13TH by

Thursday, July 12 2018 @ 08:21 AM EDT

Restaurants in Morristown, Summit and Ridgewood Aim to Change Guests’ Fortunes on One of the Unluckiest Days of the Year with Epic Burger Giveaway

MORRISTOWN, NJ (July, 2018) — Keep calm, it’s Friday . . . the 13th! The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists on traditional American comfort classics, today announced that its restaurants in Summit, Morristown and Ridgewood, New Jersey will be transforming the historically unlucky Friday the 13th into one of the most fortunate days of the year for several lucky patrons.

Instead of cowering away in fear this Friday the 13th, guests are encouraged to head out and visit their local Office Tavern Grill location for the chance to be a lucky winner of one of the most epic burger giveaways of all time. For one day only, on Friday, July 13th, 2018, The Office Tavern Grill will be giving away a special pass to 13 random lucky guests dining at its locations in Summit, Morristown and Ridgewood, which will allow them to enjoy any of The Office Tavern Grill’s mouthwatering burgers when they visit the restaurant for free for one full year.*

“Over here at The Office Tavern Grill, we’re sick and tired of being afraid of Friday the 13th,” said Steve Baliva, vice president of operations, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. “Instead of worrying about what could possibly go wrong, we have decided to turn this notorious day on its head and give our customers something to look forward to. Because who wouldn’t feel like the luckiest person ever if they could enjoy our delicious burgers for free for a year?!”

*Offer available only on July 13, 2018 to guests dining in at The Office Tavern Grill in Morristown, Ridgewood or Summit.

*Limit one per customer.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Dine-in only.

*Winners to receive one free 100% Ground Chuck burger per month for 12 months beginning 8/1/18. Offer expires on 8/1/19

*13 total winners will be chosen at random across the three restaurant locations.

The Office Tavern Grill’s culinary team prepares the best gastropub-style food this side of the Hudson. Using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients whenever possible, The Office Tavern Grill provides guests with a variety of selections from its chef-driven menu, including signature items like Sweet Potato Nachos, Funghi Flatbread, Chicken and Waffles and more – plus traditional Office favorites like burgers, wings, flatbreads and more, paired with the best micro brews, regional favorites and international staples hand-selected by its own Cicerone.

For more information, menus, events and catering, directions, or to make a reservation, please visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

ABOUT THE OFFICE TAVERN GRILL

The Office Tavern Grill, serving modern twists of American classic comfort foods, paired with 40 rotating beer taps, an extensive craft beer and specialty cocktails selection, the reinvented relaunch of the iconic New Jersey restaurant brand known simply as “The Office.” Its newest incarnation, The Office Tavern Grill, is a crossroad where upscale and casual meet in a chic relaxed dining environment. Ideally located directly across from the train station in downtown Summit, on “The Green” in Morristown, and now open in Ridgewood, the exciting new Office Tavern Grill offers guests a completely revamped food and drink menu with a fresh new look and feel. The Office Tavern Grill is owned and operated by Morristown-based, 40NORTH Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.TheOfficeTavernGrill.com.

About 40NORTH Restaurants:

40NORTH Restaurants is the full-service division of Villa Restaurant Group, a family owned, multi brand global QSR and full-service restaurant company with nearly 400 domestic locations (including Puerto Rico) and in an additional 8 countries.

