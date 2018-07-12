NEW JERSEY APPLEBEE’S FEATURE NEW GREY GOOSE JULY NEIGHBORHOOD DRINKS by

Guests Can Enjoy Refreshing $3 and $5 Grey Goose Cocktails This July Plus $10 Rum Bucket Drinks at Patio Locations all Summer Long

Allendale, NJ (July 2, 2018) – Applebee’s® Neighborhood Grill + Bar locations in New Jersey have new Neighborhood Drink specials this month that are unlike anything you’ve seen before. The new $3 Grey Goose Vodka and Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail - also known as 3 DOLLAR Goose and Cranberry – is handmade with Grey Goose Vodka, a top-ranked, ultra-premium vodka, and mixed with Ocean Spray® Cranberry Cocktail, and the $5 Grey Goose Vodka Cosmopolitan is mixed with Grey Goose Vodka, Cointreau, Sun Orchard Lime Juice and cranberry juice.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar® also celebrates the summer with $10 Bacardi Rum Buckets at participating New Jersey and Long Island locations with outdoor patios. Now through Labor Day, guests 21 and over can enjoy their choice of two deliciously refreshing summer staples – each 32 ounces – including:

Rum Punch Bucket – Bacardi Light Rum, Bacardi Coconut, orange juice, cranberry juice, grenadine

Arnold Palmer Bucket – Bacardi Rum, lemonade, iced tea

Applebee’s brickyard outdoor patios are the perfect spots for al fresco dining, happy hours and even private parties all summer long. Additionally, the patios feature multiple flat panel TV screens for guests to cheer on their favorite sports teams, and is equipped with heaters for chilly nights.

Applebee’s July Neighborhood Drinks are available at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

Applebee’s $10 Rum Bucket specials are available at participating locations in New Jersey, including Clark, Clifton, Elizabeth, Manahawkin, Manchester, Phillipsburg, Tinton Falls and Wall.

Participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited. As always, Applebee’s reminds you to please drink responsibly.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2017, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee's®

