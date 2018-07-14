The Cameos to Perform at a Free Summer Concert at the New Bridge Medical Center Gazebo on August 2, 2018 by

Saturday, July 14 2018 @ 08:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Paramus, NJ) The New Bridge Medical Center Foundation is sponsoring a free summer ‘concert in the park’ featuring the Cameos, New Jersey’s favorite oldies group, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the New Bridge Medical Center Gazebo located at 230 E. Ridgewood Avenue, Paramus, New Jersey.

Free refreshments, while supplies last, will be available. For more information, or in the case of inclement weather on the day of the concert, visit www.newbridgehealth.org or call 201.225.7674. Rain date will be August 16, 2018.

About New Bridge Medical Center (NBMC)

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a non-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including acute care, behavioral health care, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission. New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

