Summertime Tour at Historic New Bridge Landing

Saturday, July 14 2018 @ 08:51 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Staffed by knowledgeable BCHS interpreters, all 3 Jersey- Dutch sandstone houses will be open for tours along with The Westervelt-Thomas Barn and the society’s authentic out-kitchen. Inside the Campbell-Christie House, one of the three houses on site, light refreshments will be available for purchase for an additional cost and visitors will have a chance to visit the gift shop. Kite making and flying for children will be on site as well weather permitting.

Admission: $12 adults, $7 students, BCHS members free. For additional information visit the society’s website www.bergencountyhistory.org, email them at [email protected], or call 201-343-942 and leave a message.

