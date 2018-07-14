Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, July 14 2018 @ 02:48 PM EDT
Summertime Tour at Historic New Bridge Landing

Visit Bergen County’s premier historic site this summer Historic New Bridge Landing! The Bergen County Historical Society in River Edge will be having their annual Summertime Tour on Sunday July 22nd 1pm-5pm 1201 Main Street, River Edge NJ.

Staffed by knowledgeable BCHS interpreters, all 3 Jersey- Dutch sandstone houses will be open for tours along with The Westervelt-Thomas Barn and the society’s authentic out-kitchen. Inside the Campbell-Christie House, one of the three houses on site, light refreshments will be available for purchase for an additional cost and visitors will have a chance to visit the gift shop. Kite making and flying for children will be on site as well weather permitting.

Admission: $12 adults, $7 students, BCHS members free. For additional information visit the society’s website www.bergencountyhistory.org, email them at [email protected], or call 201-343-942 and leave a message.

