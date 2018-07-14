Tedesco Kicks Off Summer of Fun in Bergen County Parks

(Overpeck County Park) – Last night, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco welcomed residents and visitors to Overpeck County Park to enjoy a free concert from Billy Gilman, the first of four shows in Bergen County’s Terrific Thursday concert series. In addition to these free concerts at Overpeck County Park, the Wortendyke Barn Museum and Riverside County Park will also welcome live music with Music at the Barn and the Free Concert series at Riverside.Meanwhile, at Van Saun County Park, Riverside County Park, and Darlington Lake, residents and guests are invited to enjoy Movies After Dark, featuring recent blockbusters. Below are photos from last night’s concert. Attached is the full 2018 schedule of movies and music throughout the Bergen County Parks.
