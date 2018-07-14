Vantage Health System’s 20th Annual Golf Outing Benefiting People of All Ages by

Saturday, July 14 2018 @ 09:32 AM EDT

Struggling with Mental Illness, Addictions, Developmental Disabilities and Alzheimer Disease

Monday, August 6, 2018

White Beeches Golf and Country Club

70 Haworth Dr., Haworth, NJ 07641

(Englewood, New Jersey – July 9, 2018) Vantage Health System presents their 20th Annual Golf Classic to be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at White Beeches Golf and Country Club, benefiting people of all ages struggling with mental illness, addictions, developmental disabilities and Alzheimer Disease.

For 60 years, Vantage Health System (VHS), a non for profit, 501 (c) (3), has provided a comprehensive range of residential, community based mental health, addiction, development disabilities and eldercare treatment services to individual and families throughout Bergen County, New Jersey including homeless adults and families.

Vantage Health System serves over 3000 individuals in outpatient sites in Dumont and Englewood and residential services throughout Bergen County. Vantage serves children and teens with emotional problems, adults with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities, and Alzheimer’s disease.

The funds from this event will continue to save and change lives of residents in our community. Please consider supporting this event by playing golf or being an on-site sponsor.

For More Information Contact: Dave Griffith at 201.567.0500 x 3259

About Vantage Health System:

