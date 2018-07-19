Englewood Summer Fest “Evening Street Festival” & Sidewalk Sale
Thursday, July 26 Sidewalk Sale 10AM-9PM Opening Night 5PM–9PM
Friday, July 27 10AM–6PM, Saturday, July 28 10AM–6PM
(Englewood, New Jersey - July 17, 2018) Englewood SID and Town Motors presents Summer Fest & Sidewalk Sale kicking off Thursday July 26th from 5PM – 9PM with an evening street celebration of music, food, fabulous sales, dance lessons, face painting, and much more.Over 80 stores, non-profits, and restaurants will be transforming Downtown Englewood into an ultimate shopping destination for the Englewood Summer Fest & Sidewalk Sale taking place Thursday, July 26 from 5pm – 9pm and Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28 from 10am to 6pm. Come out and enjoy special savings on shoes, jewelry, apparel, and more along with daytime activities to include everything from cultural activities to makeup sessions.
On Saturday, July 28 Veterans Park will be transformed into a Kids Zone. Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, balloon shapers, cupcake decorations, games, and crafts.
Englewood Night Fest and Sidewalk Sale sponsors are: The Englewood Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our sponsors, Valley National Bank, Northjersey.com, Blue Moon Mexican Café, ShopRite, NVE Bank, Birtwhistle & Livingston, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, IHOP, Chazen & Chazen, Prestige Volvo, Aetrex, NYWaterway and McDonald’s.
For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381For Press Information Contact: Angela Thomas [email protected] (201) 503-1333
