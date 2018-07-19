Englewood Summer Fest “Evening Street Festival” & Sidewalk Sale by

Thursday, July 26 Sidewalk Sale 10AM-9PM Opening Night 5PM–9PM

Friday, July 27 10AM–6PM, Saturday, July 28 10AM–6PM

(Englewood, New Jersey - July 17, 2018) Englewood SID and Town Motors presents Summer Fest & Sidewalk Sale kicking off Thursday July 26th from 5PM – 9PM with an evening street celebration of music, food, fabulous sales, dance lessons, face painting, and much more.

On Saturday, July 28 Veterans Park will be transformed into a Kids Zone. Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, balloon shapers, cupcake decorations, games, and crafts.

Englewood Night Fest and Sidewalk Sale sponsors are: The Englewood Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our sponsors, Valley National Bank, Northjersey.com, Blue Moon Mexican Café, ShopRite, NVE Bank, Birtwhistle & Livingston, Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, IHOP, Chazen & Chazen, Prestige Volvo, Aetrex, NYWaterway and McDonald’s.

For More Information, visit www.englewoodnjchamber.com, or call 201.567.2381

