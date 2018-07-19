Spend the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ at the Newark Museum’s Dog and Human Friendly Film Series by

Screenings Will Take Place August 9, 16 & 23 in the Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden

NEWARK, NJ: Dreading the "Dog Days of Summer" again this year? The Newark Museum's Dog Days of Summer outdoor movie series returns for its second year on August 9 with a screening of Sing. The three-week event promises to be something dogs and their humans will look forward to attending.

Sing tells the story of an optimistic koala who tries to save his theater with a singing contest featuring a timid elephant, a teenage gorilla, an overworked sow and more.

Additional screenings:

Because of Winn-Dixie, August 16 – The story of a lonely young girl who adopts an orphaned dog she names Winn-Dixie (for the supermarket where she found him).

Frankenweenie, August 23 – After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life -- with just a few minor adjustments. Attendees are encouraged to dress their child or pet for a Halloween in Summer Costume Party prior to the screening.

“Our beautiful Alice Ransom Dreyfuss Memorial Garden will be open late for fans of these family-friendly, canine-themed classics,” said Deborah Kasindorf, the Museum’s Interim Co-Director. “There will be plenty of room for attendees to spread out with blankets or lawn chairs. It is the perfect opportunity to introduce a friend to the Museum so they can experience the variety of programming we offer to visitors of all ages.

No pup? No problem! Designated seating for people who choose not to bring their pet along will also be provided. The Museum also encourages people who would like to attend with a pet to contact their local shelters so they can learn about dogs and other animals in need of homes.

The gates open at 7:30 pm and the screenings will start at approximately 8:30 pm. Admission is free for members, Newark residents, children under 10 and furry friends. Non-members can sign up for a membership on the Museum’s website and attend the screenings for free; or purchase tickets for $10 for each Thursday or $25 for all three weeks of the series.

To reserve or purchase tickets, visit www.newarkmuseum.org. In the event of inclement weather, please visit the Museum’s website for further information.

