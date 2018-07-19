Visions Federal Credit Union Mahwah Grand Re-opening by

Tuesday, July 17 2018 @ 12:43 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

MAHWAH, N.J. –Visions FCU invites the community to join the celebration of the grand re-opening of its remodeled Mahwah branch on Thursday, July 26th. The event will kick off at 2p.m. with a ribbon cutting for all community members to watch and enjoy.

“If you haven’t visited us lately, this is a great time to stop by and check out our new digs,” said Mandy DeHate, AVP Marketing at Visions FCU.

To showcase the new branch, tours of the remodeled space will be given. Free refreshments and door prizes will be available for all Mahwah neighbors and community members.

The look of the Mahwah branch is not the only thing that changed. Visions FCU is proud to introduce investment services to the Mahwah community. Visions FCU aims to take a comprehensive approach to all assets so that wealth and financial goals of members can be properly managed.

We invite you to join us on site at 1 Lethbridge Plaza for our grand re-opening. Please contact Hannah Mautz at ABC Creative Group for more information or to make arrangements.

