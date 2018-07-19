NAI Hanson’s Horning, Lizzack and Guerra Arrange Lease of Office Space in Elmwood Park, N.J. by

Elmwood Park, N.J. (July 17, 2018) – NAI James E. Hanson, a leading New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces it has brokered a lease for 4,970 square feet of office space for Peck Brothers, LLC at 475 Market Street in Elmwood Park, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Randy Horning, MSRE, Darren Lizzack, MSRE, and Mike Guerra represented the tenant in the transaction.

475 Market Street is a four-story, 68,532-square-foot office building featuring easy access to several major N.J. highways. The tenant, Peck Brothers Roofing, recognized that this space was one of the most well-maintained office buildings in the Elmwood Park market and filled their needs for an office space. The building is also conveniently located near their warehousing and distribution facility which allows them to efficiently run their business and continue to serve their customers.

“We have built our reputation for excellent client service off of deals like this one,” said Lizzack. “Our client was searching for a high-quality space that offered a quick and turn-key buildout process, so we tailored our search for spaces to suit their needs. We were happy to work with one of the Elmwood Park’s most successful businesses to keep them in the borough and negotiate a lease on their behalf that reflected their business’ needs.”

