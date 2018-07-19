Woodbury Common Premium Outlets Offers Neighbors Special Benefits with Local Residents Program by

Wednesday, July 18 2018 @ 09:50 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Neighbors living within 45 miles of Woodbury Common Premium Outlets will enjoy shopping on Wednesdays with special perks

CENTRAL VALLEY, N.Y. (July 18, 2018) — Wednesdays just got better for local residents. Woodbury Common Premium Outlets is inviting neighbors from within a 45-mile radius to enjoy a day of shopping at the world-class tourism destination, with special perks and gifts just for them.

Shoppers from the area can come to Woodbury Common on Wednesdays and participate in the Local Residents Program that offers special incentives to eligible shoppers. To qualify, attendees must present identification that shows they reside within a 45-mile radius of Woodbury Common in counties such as: Orange, Sullivan, Rockland, Dutchess, Ulster, Putnam, Westchester, Bergen, Passaic or Sussex.

Eligible shoppers will receive preferred parking, a free Savings Passport and a special gift. The perks are in addition to the savings of 25 percent to 65 percent at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets that shoppers enjoy every day.

“Though we are a tourism destination that attracts shoppers from around the world, our neighbors are very important to us,” said Roland Figueredo, Director of Marketing and Business Development for Woodbury Common Premium Outlets. “We want to show our appreciation for the community by offering them a little something extra.”

The local residents’ program will start on Aug. 1 and run through the end of 2018.

About Woodbury Common Premium Outlets

Conveniently accessed from New York City via the New York State Thruway at Exit 16, Woodbury Common Premium Outlets features 250 stores including Tory Burch, Celine, Nike, Bottega Veneta, Michael Kors, Burberry, Coach, The North Face, and more, all at a savings of 25 percent to 65 percent every day. Market Hall offers a variety of dining opportunities including Chipotle, Pret A Manger, Pinkberry and more. To learn more, visit http://www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/woodbury-common

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and popular retailers representing the best in fashion, family and home. Our 87 Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information, visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Advertisement