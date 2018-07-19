WYCKOFF’S VOICE CONTESTANT DYLAN HARTIGAN PERFORMS LIVE AT BLUE MOON MEXICAN CAFÉ IN WYCKOFF AS THE DYLAN PROJECT by

Wednesday, July 18 2018 @ 09:52 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

About Dylan Hartigan:

Dylan Hartigan started his acting debut when he was three in a 1-800-FLOWERS commercial, and from there landed roles in numerous commercials and TV shows, including Nicole Kidman's son on "The Stepford Wives." Dylan quickly turned his focus to music, playing guitar and working with his manger to build a solo funk-pop career. Dylan found success but began questioning his passion for music. He made the decision to move back home and focus on his artistry rather than his career. Now he is writing songs in his basement studio that he built with his dad and playing college basketball.

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

Blue Moon Mexican Café

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, New Jersey

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm

Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm

Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

Advertisement