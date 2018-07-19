Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 19 2018 @ 12:43 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, July 19 2018 @ 12:43 AM EDT
Advertisement
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

WYCKOFF’S VOICE CONTESTANT DYLAN HARTIGAN PERFORMS LIVE AT BLUE MOON MEXICAN CAFÉ IN WYCKOFF AS THE DYLAN PROJECT

    Share
(Wyckoff, New Jersey- July 17, 2018) Blue Moon Entertainment presents Voice’s recent Contestant and Wyckoff native Dylan Hartigan will perform live as The Dylan Project at Blue Moon Mexican Café in Wyckoff on Friday, July 27th at 9:30 p.m. This year, Hartigan, 21, secured a spot on Team Kelly Clarkson and sang "Danny’s Song" by Loggins and Messina. The audition was intense until Clarkson turned her chair and invited Hartigan to join her team in March 2018. The Voice opportunity has given Dylan the opportunity to launch his own music career as The Dylan Project. In a statement from Howard Felixbrod, owner of Blue Moon Mexican Cafés, “We are bursting with excitement and anticipation to see The Dylan Project. Dylan Hartigan is a home town boy that makes good by performing within the community where he is from.”

About Dylan Hartigan:

Dylan Hartigan started his acting debut when he was three in a 1-800-FLOWERS commercial, and from there landed roles in numerous commercials and TV shows, including Nicole Kidman's son on "The Stepford Wives." Dylan quickly turned his focus to music, playing guitar and working with his manger to build a solo funk-pop career. Dylan found success but began questioning his passion for music. He made the decision to move back home and focus on his artistry rather than his career. Now he is writing songs in his basement studio that he built with his dad and playing college basketball.

All Blue Moon Mexican Café locations offers FREE entertainment on a regular basis, for an up to date listing of performers and locations, visit Bluemoonmexicancafe.com

Blue Moon Mexican Café

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, New Jersey

Phone:  201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm
Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm
Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite.  Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

 
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share It!

Story Options

  • WYCKOFF’S VOICE CONTESTANT DYLAN HARTIGAN PERFORMS LIVE AT BLUE MOON MEXICAN CAFÉ IN WYCKOFF AS THE DYLAN PROJECT
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost