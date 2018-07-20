Talent Search: 26 New York-Area Chick-fil-A Restaurants to Host Open Interviews on Aug. 1, Aiming to Hire 250 New Team Members by

Applicants Guaranteed Interview for Full- or Part-Time Position

The 26 New York-Area Chick-fil-A® restaurants are expanding their commitment to hiring and retaining the best talent in the industry with a market-wide search for Team Members. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, the locally owned franchises will host open interviews in their restaurants, with the goal to add 250 new Team Members to their existing roster of world-class service professionals. Anyone interested who visits a New York-area Chick-fil-A restaurant from 2 to 6 p.m. on August 1 will be interviewed for a full- or part-time Team Member position.

Each Chick-fil-A restaurant offers flexible hours, competitive pay and benefits, opportunities for leadership growth, college scholarships, and hands-on training and mentoring by the restaurant owner. In 2018 alone, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Chick-fil-A restaurants awarded $235,000 in scholarships to 76 team members.

Team Members are the backbone of Chick-fil-A inside and outside of the restaurant. Chick-fil-A’s 2,000+ existing Team Members in the Tri-State Area have spearheaded initiatives that have clothed and fed the homeless, supported and funded local school programs, and provided disaster relief in the wake of blizzards and hurricanes. Inside the restaurant, Team Members are known for going above and beyond to serve their guests and are consistently named the friendliest in the industry. Whether candidates are seeking their first job or are seasoned industry professionals, all interested are invited to interview at a participating location.

“We are extremely excited to be hiring 250 Team Members at Tri-State Area Chick-fil-A restaurants in our mission to be the top employer in the industry,” said Michael Thornton, franchise Operator of Chick-fil-A Paramus Park Mall. “Chick-fil-A is the place for community-minded people who want a fulfilling job that goes beyond the walls of the restaurant. We invite anyone interested to come meet with us and interview for a position at their local Chick-fil-A restaurant. Everyone is welcome at Chick-fil-A.”

Wednesday, August 1

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For a list of local Chick-fil-A restaurants, please visit Chick-fil-A.com/Locations.

