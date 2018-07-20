Hackensack Meridian Health Receives Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award by

Ocean Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center recognized for superior safety performance

July 18, 2018 ― Edison, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health is proud to announce two of its hospitals –Ocean Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center – are recipients of the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award™, a designation that recognizes superior performance of hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, patient safety is our top priority,” said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We are so proud to be recognized by Healthgrades, further evidence of the outstanding efforts made by our clinical and quality teams to improve patient safety and clinical quality throughout our network.”

The distinction places Ocean Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center among the top five percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades, the leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

“Ocean Medical Center continues to exceed national benchmarks in patient safety by implementing best practices on our journey of becoming a high reliability organization (HRO),” said Dean Q. Lin, MHA, MBA, FACHE, FCPP, regional president of Hackensack Meridian Health and president of Ocean Medical Center. “The Patient Safety Excellence Award is testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care.”

Ocean Medical Center has implemented processes to close the gaps in its High Reliability Organization (HRO) journey by developing Nursing Morbidity and Mortality forums and Behavioral Response Teams in both the Emergency Department and inpatient areas; implementing the IPASS communication tools to ensure the seamless transfer of patient care during shift changes; recognizing and supporting individuals for reporting potential errors that may cause potential harm; and rewarding Super Red champions during high census times. Future developments include open visiting hours and a Patient Family Design Team that allows designated “Partners in Care” with expected roles and behaviors to help support the patient during their health care journey both inside and outside the hospital.

“Patient safety is at the forefront of everything we do at Bayshore Medical Center and we are utilizing innovative techniques to keep our patients safe,” said Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center. “Our team is always looking for new and creative ways to provide the highest quality care for our community.”

At Bayshore Medical Center these innovative techniques include utilizing AvaSys Monitor to remotely observe patients at risk for falls; implementing unit-based safety huddles to ensure the seamless transfer of patient care at shift change; rewarding team members for catching potential errors before they cause patient harm; creating patient safety checklists that identify items or tasks that should be confirmed before a procedure or to facilitate documentation; purchasing timers that prompt patient rounding; and adopting highly reliable organization – HRO – practices.

“At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to providing high-quality care and exceptional patient experiences, ensuring we deliver the right care, to the right people, at the right time,” said John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “The Healthgrades award reaffirms the great work that our team members do every day to advance the well-being and safety of the patients and communities we serve.”

During the 2014 to 2016 study period, Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, on average:

55.6 percent less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

52.4 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

62.8 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals

54.3 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, than patients treated at non-recipient hospitals[1]

During the study period (2014 to 2016), Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

If all hospitals achieved the average performance of award recipients for each of the 13 Patient Safety Indicators evaluated, during the 2014 to 2016 study period, 126,342 patient safety events could have been avoided.

“We applaud the hospitals who have received the Healthgrades 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “Their dedication and commitment to providing safe care creates tangible results for patients.”

In addition to the 2018 Patient Safety Excellence Award™, Ocean Medical Center has achieved the Healthgrades Specialty 2016 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award™. Recent achievements also include the 2018 American Heart Association for the Get with the Guidelines® Gold Plus for Stroke and Heart Failure award and the 2018 ACTION Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award.

Bayshore Medical Center has also achieved two Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards in recent years, including the 2018 Bariatric Surgery Excellence Award™, and the 2017 Stroke Care Excellence Award™. And just received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, for its commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S.

