“MUSIC AT THE BARN” FREE CONCERT SERIES TO START ON SUNDAY, JULY 29 AT THE WORTENDYKE BARN IN PARK RIDGE by

Thursday, July 19 2018 @ 11:00 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring Vin Mott’s Rhythm & Blues Band on Sunday, July 29th, from 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site, in Park Ridge, NJ.

Limited seating is available; people are welcome to bring chairs/blankets; Grab a bite from the new "Friendship House Smoked BBQ" food truck and enjoy the show. The museum will open to visitors at noon before the concerts and during intermission.

VIN MOTT’s Rhythm & Blues Band:

Born in Pequannock, NJ, Vin Mott began drum lessons at age seven and by high school was infatuated with the blues and blues harmonica. He graduated from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, where he received a BA in Songwriting with Drum Set as his principal instrument.

Years of performing live with the area’s most talented young jazz, blues, and roots musicians have seasoned Vin’s roles of band leader, blues performer, and harmonica player.

In 2017, Vin released his debut blues album entitled “Quit the Women for the Blues,” consisting of 10 original tunes. In 2017, the album reached #12 on the Roots Music Report’s Contemporary Blues Album Chart and #1 for four weeks straight on their NJ Blues Album Chart. In addition, the album reached #4 on the ABARAC’s International Blues Airplay Chart in Australia, #9 on France’s Classement Airplay chart, #19 on the Living Blues Radio Chart in Italy, and #22 on the UK’s IBBA Blues chart.

Vin’s group will consist of Vin Mott- vox, harp; Steve Kirsty- bass; Adam Najemian- guitar; Matt Niedbalski- drums.

Vin Mott has both a fervent devotion to his music and a tireless work ethic, both are sure to take him places. Catch him while you can in Park Ridge on Sunday, July 29th.

For more band info, go to: http://www.vinmottsrnb.com/

The free outdoor music series will continue with the following:

Sunday, August 26, 4 pm – 6:30 pm, featuring: The Charlie Jones Group (Blues/Jazz/Rock)

Sunday, September 23, 4 pm – 6:30 pm, featuring: The Reggie Pittman/Loren Daniels Quartet (Rhythm & Blues/Jazz)

Sunday, October 28, 1 pm -3:30 pm, featuring: 8th Annual Bluegrass & Cider

About the Wortendyke Barn:

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn well into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. This New World Dutch Barn showcases Bergen County’s history through unique, educational exhibits designed to let you explore farm life.

In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm. The main feature of the museum is the barn itself, an outstanding example of the vernacular architecture referred to as a New World Dutch Barn.

This accessible pre-Revolutionary museum, located at 13 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, is open on Sunday afternoons from noon to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Schools, scout troops and other organizations are welcome during the week by appointment.

Advertisement