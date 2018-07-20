Vantage Health System A Variety of Programs for Senior Citizens Who May Feel Isolated by

Friday, July 20 2018

News & Views

Serving Bergen County for over 40 Years with Geriatric Programs

(Dumont, New Jersey – July 19, 2018) As parents age, sometimes a spouse or family members are not sure who to turn to or what to do, Vantage Health System’s Northern Valley Adult Day Health Center, located at 2 Park Avenue in Dumont, NJ, offers a variety of geriatric services and programs for aging family members. This is a great option for families to consider as their elderly loved ones can be in a program meeting other senior citizens and doing a variety of activities.

The supervised daily program is available from Monday through Friday includes meals, nursing and therapeutic activities including transportation from home. This program has been in operation for 40 years and is licensed by the NJ Department of Health.

The Bi-monthly Support Groups for caregivers take place on the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month and are FREE for Spouses and Adult Children. The Spouse support group meetings take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 pm and include a Light Dinner .The Adult Children’s Support Group follow from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the same days. Family members discuss the aging process and how to better care for their elderly family members.

Individual geriatric consultation services are available by appointment with Vantage’s Director of Geriatric services. Please call Nancy Bortinger at 201-385-4400 ext. 3086 for further information on our services and groups or visit www.vantagenj.org.

Funding for some of these eldercare services is available at no cost through a grant from the Bergen County Division of Senior Services.

About Vantage Health System

Vantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization. In operation since 1957, Vantage is a system of community-based facilities and programs located in Bergen County, NJ. Vantage provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. No one is turned away due to lack of income. Vantage Health System offers a full range of clinical services. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org

